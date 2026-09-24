Babylon Books Celebrates 15 Years Of Publishing As Landmark 100Th Title Approaches

Babylon Books

William Bernhardt

WriterCon

The publisher marks 15 years with bestselling authors, a growing catalog, international readership, and its forthcoming 100th release.

- William BernhardtOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Babylon Books is celebrating 15 years in publishing as the company approaches a major milestone: the release of its 100th title. Founded by bestselling author William Bernhardt, the publishing house has built a wide-ranging catalog spanning fiction and nonfiction, with bestselling and award-winning writers whose books have reached readers across the United States and around the world.Bernhardt launched Babylon Books with a focus on fiction, publishing established fantasy writers including Tamara Grantham and Cary Herwig. The company found significant success with Betsey Kulakowski's "Veritas Codex" series, whose first installment reached No. 1 on the Amazon bestseller list. Babylon will soon publish the ninth book in the series, reflecting the kind of long-term author relationships that have helped shape the company's catalog.Over the past 15 years, Babylon Books has grown from Bernhardt's original vision for a more author-focused publishing model into an established publishing house with nearly 100 titles published or forthcoming. Its roster includes Bram Stoker Award-nominee John Wooley, Hannibal B. Johnson, Barry Friedman, Marty Ludlum, Susy Smith, and New York Times- bestselling author David L. Robbins.Together, their work represents a catalog that crosses genres, subjects, and audiences while reflecting the company's emphasis on distinctive voices, compelling storytelling, and books with the potential to reach readers well beyond their expected markets."Babylon Books began with the belief that a publisher could combine high editorial standards with a genuine commitment to its authors," said William Bernhardt. "Fifteen years and nearly 100 titles later, we have seen our authors find audiences we could never have predicted. That principle continues to guide us as we expand the catalog, reach new readers, and look toward the future."The publisher's expansion into nonfiction further broadened its reach. John Wooley's“Twentieth-Century Honky-Tonk”, about the historic Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma, attracted readers well beyond its anticipated regional audience, generating orders from around the United States and internationally, notably including large sales in Australia.Hannibal B. Johnson's“10 Ways We Can Advance Social Justice” also became a strong title for Babylon Books, supported by word-of-mouth and Johnson's popularity as a public speaker. The success of these books demonstrated the potential for the company's nonfiction catalog to reach specialized audiences nationally and internationally.A defining milestone will arrive with the publication of Babylon Books' 100th title,“Jack & Nikita”, by No. 1 New York Times-bestselling author David L. Robbins. A Cold War historical novel, the forthcoming release represents more than a numerical achievement for the company. It marks 15 years of acquisitions, editorial development, production, and collaboration with the writers who have built the Babylon Books catalog."Reaching our 100th title is an exciting moment, but what matters most is what those books represent," said Bernhardt. "Everyone began with a writer and a story we believed deserved to be published. We want Babylon Books to continue being a place where talented writers can build lasting careers and where readers can discover books, they might not find anywhere else."Babylon Books' connection to the broader publishing and writing community also extends through WriterCon, the annual writers conference founded by Bernhardt. The conference brings together writers, editors, publishers, literary agents, and other industry professionals for education, professional development, and networking.WriterCon held its 19th annual gathering in Oklahoma City in September 2026 and will celebrate its 20th anniversary Labor Day weekend in 2027 at the Hilton Skrivin Hotel in Oklahoma City. The long-running conference reflects Bernhardt's broader involvement in encouraging writers and connecting them with publishing-industry expertise and opportunities.As Babylon Books looks beyond its first 15 years, its nearly 100 published and forthcoming titles provide the foundation for its next stage. The company plans to continue acquiring distinctive work, developing its roster of authors, expanding established series, and bringing fiction and nonfiction to readers across genres and markets.To learn more about Babylon Books, its authors, and its catalog, visit BabylonBooks.About Babylon BooksBabylon Books is a publishing house founded by bestselling author William Bernhardt. For 15 years, the company has built a diverse catalog of fiction and nonfiction by bestselling and award-winning authors, with titles reaching readers nationally and internationally. Approaching the publication of its 100th title, Babylon Books continues to expand its catalog while maintaining a commitment to editorial quality, author development, professional production, and books that connect with readers. Learn more at BabylonBooks.

Desiree Duffy

Black Chateau

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Babylon Books Celebrates 15 Years of Publishing as Landmark 100th Title Approaches News Provided By Black Chateau September 24, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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