Book cover of P.S.: The Ripper Lives On by Q. R. Smith, a gothic fantasy novel inspired by Whitechapel and the legend of Jack the Ripper.

Q. R. Smith, author of P.S.: The Ripper Lives On, a fantasy novel blending historical inspiration, mythology, horror, and supernatural storytelling.

A grim reworking of Whitechapel opens the door to gods, hidden realms, and a conflict far beyond the Ripper murders

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Q. R. Smith announces the release of P.S.: The Ripper Lives On, a fantasy novel that takes one of history's most notorious settings and pushes it into unexpected territory. The novel is now available for readers.The book begins in Whitechapel, where Jacqueline survives a ritual that should have killed her. Instead, she becomes bound to Ashura, an ancient presence whose awakening pulls her out of the world she knows and into a struggle involving powerful beings, rival forces, and realities hidden from ordinary human sight.The Ripper backdrop provides the entry point, but Smith does not treat the novel as a fictional reconstruction of the murders. The story quickly breaks away from the expected historical path, introducing the Citadel, the Fates, reapers, lycans, vessels, and competing powers with their own histories and agendas.At its center is a woman trying to determine how much of herself she can preserve after gaining abilities she never sought. Jacqueline's relationship with Ashura places questions of autonomy, responsibility, violence, and identity at the heart of the book, giving the larger conflict a personal stake.The novel also plays with the way legends change across cultures and generations. Figures remembered as gods, monsters, protectors, or destroyers are presented through competing interpretations, allowing the story to examine how fear and belief can alter the meaning of a name over time.With its blend of gothic atmosphere, mythic scale, graphic action, and character conflict, P.S.: The Ripper Lives On is aimed at readers who enjoy speculative fiction that begins with a recognizable world and gradually reveals something much stranger beneath it.The release introduces the introduction of Q. R. Smith's larger fictional universe, with P.S.: The Ripper Lives On establishing its central characters, factions, and underlying conflict. Readers can now discover the story and enter the world Smith has created.About Q. R. SmithQ. R. Smith is the author of P.S.: The Ripper Lives On. His fiction combines historical inspiration, mythology, horror elements, and expansive fantasy storytelling.About the BrandWhite House Publishers supports authors through professional writing, editing, publishing, and creative development services. The brand helps writers transform their ideas into polished books and connect their stories with readers.Media Contact

Q. R. Smith

P.S.: The Ripper Lives On

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Q. R. Smith Announces the Release of P.S.: The Ripper Lives On News Provided By Globalsoftsol LLC September 24, 2026, 20:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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