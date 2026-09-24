HERITAGE STEEL CELEBRATES DOLLY DAY WITH ONE-DAY FUNDRAISER FOR DOLLY PARTON's IMAGINATION LIBRARY

Eater x Heritage Steel's 10.5-inch fry pan will be on sale on Dolly Day.

CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SEPTEMBER 25, 2026- Heritage Steel, the family-owned American cookware manufacturer based in Clarksville, Tennessee, is celebrating Dolly Day on September 25 with a one-day promotion benefiting Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.For one day only, shoppers can use code DOLLY10 to receive 10% off the Eater x Heritage Steel 10.5-Inch Fry Pan, bringing the price from $119.95 to $107.96. Heritage Steel will donate 20% of the pan's purchase price from every qualifying DOLLY10 order to The Dollywood Foundation for the Imagination Library.For Heritage Steel, Dolly Day is also an opportunity to celebrate a fellow Tennessee institution whose impact extends far beyond the state.“We're a Tennessee company, and we're incredibly proud of what Dolly Parton's life and career have meant to this state and to people around the world,” said Bobby Griggs, vice president, Heritage Steel.“The Imagination Library has turned that legacy into something incredibly tangible for millions of children and families, and we're thrilled to let one of our everyday pans do a little extra good for Dolly Day.”The featured 10.5-inch fry pan was created in collaboration with Eater and is made in the USA using Heritage Steel's fully clad, 5-ply stainless steel construction. Unlike cookware with a disc or slab bottom, the pan's layered construction extends throughout its entire body, helping heat spread evenly across both the base and sides.Its 304 stainless steel cooking surface contains no added coating, while a three-layer aluminum core provides efficient, even heat distribution and a ferritic stainless steel exterior mak up es the pan induction-compatible. Designed as an everyday workhorse, the fry pan is built for everything from searing and sautéing to stovetop-to-oven cooking-and made to last for generations.Founded by Dolly Parton in 1995, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is an early-childhood book-gifting program that provides books to children from birth to age five at no cost to their families.The Dolly Day promotion is valid September 25, 2026, through 11:59 p.m. CT. Customers must use code DOLLY10 at checkout to receive the 10% discount and trigger Heritage Steel's 20% donation.For more information about Heritage Steel, visit heritagesteel##About Heritage SteelHeritage Steel has a long history of manufacturing fine cookware to the highest standards. A brand of New Era, Inc., Heritage Steel (formerly Hammer Stahl) is one of the oldest manufacturers of cookware in North America, dating back to 1874. Heritage Steel Cookware is produced by a team of expert craftspeople in Clarksville, TN, and is made to last a lifetime - and can be passed on to the next generation.

Emily Cappiello

The Gourmet Insider

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HERITAGE STEEL CELEBRATES DOLLY DAY WITH ONE-DAY FUNDRAISER FOR DOLLY PARTON'S IMAGINATION LIBRARY News Provided By The Gourmet Insider September 24, 2026, 20:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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