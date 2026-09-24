TD Investment Strengthens Skills Development And Career Exploration At SAIT

The program provides learners and job seekers with the opportunity to measure their existing skills, identify potential gaps and explore focused training connected to their career goals. Designed to support people at different stages of their working lives, the platform can help prospective students, mid-career professionals and newcomers make more informed decisions about education and employment.

As My Career Pathways' exclusive financial services sponsor, TD has invested a total of $750,000 in the program since 2021 as part of SAIT's $150 million Real Futures campaign.

“Six years ago, with TD's support, we set out to build something practical: a tool that lets a person map what they already know against what the market is actually asking for and shows them the training that closes the gap,” says Mark Butler, Vice President, Corporate Development, Applied Research and International, SAIT.“Today, My Career Pathways has supported approximately 2,400 individuals in their careers and has more than 800 active users."

Through its recent donation, TD is helping SAIT continue to strengthen the platform, expand its reach and connect career exploration with accessible continuing education options. The initiative aligns with TD's corporate citizenship platform focus area of income stability, which supports programs that help people develop skills for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

"At TD, we believe when people have the skills, confidence and support to pursue meaningful career opportunities, entire communities benefit. As technology continues to reshape the workforce, programs like My Career Pathways help people build employable digital skills, navigate career transitions and connect with training aligned to labour market needs," says Robert Ghazal, Senior Vice President and Alberta Region Head, TD. "We're proud to renew our commitment with SAIT to help more Albertans access opportunities that support long-term income stability, while strengthening Calgary's talent pipeline and contributing to Alberta's economic growth."

About Real Futures

By fall 2027, Real Futures aims to raise $150 million in support of SAIT students, driving to transform who, how and what we teach. The campaign is expanding access for learners, deepening hands-on learning and keeping curriculum anchored to the realities of work - building tomorrow's talent, together.

About SAIT

Established in 1916, SAIT was the first of its kind, publicly funded technical school in North America. As a global leader in applied education, SAIT serves 40,000 students annually. SAIT offers baccalaureate and applied degree programs, diplomas, certificates, apprenticeship programs and more than 550 continuing education and corporate training courses, and specializes in four award-winning areas of applied research. Curriculum and research priorities are developed through industry partnerships to meet workforce needs and build capacity for innovation province-wide. SAIT is recognized by Mediacorp Canada Inc. as one of Alberta's Top Employers (2026) and by Research Infosource Inc. as fourth among the Top 50 Research Colleges in Canada (2025). QS University Rankings and CEOWORLD magazine awarded SAIT's School of Hospitality and Tourism top honours in 2026, each ranking the school #1 in its sector in Canada. SAIT's School of Business was recognized as #2 in Canada on CEOWORLD's list of Best Business Schools in the World for 2026.

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