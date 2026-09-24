Tyson Foods Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGDALE, Ark., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), a S&P 500 Large Cap Value equity, will release fourth quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, November 16, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time). A press release and supplemental materials will be issued before the market opens that morning.

Webcast

A link for the webcast of the conference call will be available on the Tyson Foods Investor Relations website: .

Audio Only

Participants may join the audio-only version of the conference call by calling:

Dial In (Toll Free): 1-844-890-1795

International Dial In: 1-412-717-9589

Please note: All dial-in participants should ask to join the Tyson Foods call.

Webcast and Audio Replay

For those who cannot participate at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and accompanying slides will be available at . A telephone replay will also be available until Wednesday December 16, 2026, by calling:

US Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 9960604

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like FamilyTM and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company is a member of the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 large capitalization indices. It had approximately 133,000 team members on September 27, 2025. Visit .



Media Contact: Laura Burns, ...

Investor Contact: Jon Kathol, ...

Category: IR

Source: Tyson Foods