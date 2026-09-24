Air Canada Welcomes Expanded Air Transport Agreement Between Canada And Vietnam

Airline seeks to launch scheduled service to Ho Chi Minh City



MONTRÉAL, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today welcomed the Government of Canada's announcement of an expanded Air Transport Agreement between Canada and Vietnam.

Reflecting the strong relationship between the two Governments and the aim of further strengthening commercial and cultural ties between the two countries, Air Canada plans to work with the relevant authorities to complete the approvals and procedures required to launch scheduled service to Ho Chi Minh City in 2027.

The announcement follows the State visit from His Excellency Tô Lâm, General Secretary and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and today's meeting in Ottawa between representatives of both countries, which marks an important step toward opening scheduled commercial air service between Canada and Vietnam.

“Vietnam is an important market in the broader Canada-Southeast Asia relationship. We welcome this expanded Air Transport Agreement and look forward to obtaining the necessary government approvals to begin service to Ho Chi Minh City,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and President, Cargo at Air Canada.

"Vietnam is one of Canada's most dynamic trading partners in Southeast Asia. Our exports to Vietnam reached over $1.3 billion in 2025, up nearly 30% from the year before. By expanding our air transport agreement, we're making it easier for people and goods to move between our countries, opening new doors for businesses and diversifying Canada's trade," said The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, P.C. M.P., Minister of International Trade for the Government of Canada.

“The Canada-ASEAN Business Council welcomes Air Canada's intention to launch scheduled service to Ho Chi Minh City in 2027. Direct air connectivity between Canada and Vietnam would be an important step in strengthening commercial ties, supporting tourism and investment, and helping Canadian businesses deepen their engagement in one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic markets.” Meghan Pritchard, Executive Director, Canada ASEAN Business Council.

Future service remains subject to receipt of the necessary government approvals and completion of applicable processes to operate in Vietnam.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).

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