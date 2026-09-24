RIC And RIT Bring Global Remanufacturing Leaders Together In Charlotte

RIC Logo

World Reman Conference Logo

2026 World Remanufacturing Conference to explore“The Circular Advantage: Driving Value Through Reman”

- Casey Blevins, RIC Chair CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Remanufacturing Industries Council (RIC), in partnership with Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), will host the 2026 RIC-RIT World Remanufacturing Conference, September 28–October 1, at the Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will bring together leaders from industry, research, and policy to explore how remanufacturing creates business value, strengthens competitiveness, and advances the circular economy.This year's theme,“The Circular Advantage: Driving Value Through Reman,” will guide discussions on the business opportunities, technical innovations, and policy developments shaping remanufacturing across industries. Through keynote presentations, expert panels, facility tours, and networking, attendees will gain practical insights and build connections to help their organizations move forward.“Remanufacturing creates value by extending product life, preserving resources, and opening new business opportunities,” said Casey Blevins, Board Chair of the Remanufacturing Industries Council and Vice President at Group CBS.“This conference brings people together across industries to share what works, tackle common challenges, and identify opportunities to grow. That collaboration is central to RIC's mission and to advancing the remanufacturing industry.”The program will feature keynote presenters from Trane Technologies, Andersen Corporation, Amazon, and Rolls-Royce, offering perspectives on circular solutions from the factory floor to the global supply chain. Sessions will address opportunities and challenges across automotive, heavy equipment, aerospace and defense, rail, machinery manufacturing, and medical device reprocessing.Expert panels will explore reverse logistics, standards, workforce development, product and system design, and global trade and market access. These discussions will connect technical and business considerations, helping attendees understand how decisions throughout a product's lifecycle affect remanufacturing opportunities.An exhibitor showcase will introduce attendees to products, services, and solutions supporting the industry, while networking opportunities will encourage collaboration among business leaders, researchers, and other stakeholders. Facility tours of Amazon's CLT4 fulfillment center, a Trane Technologies remanufacturing facility, and a Carolina Cat rebuild center will provide firsthand insight into regional operations.The conference's“Circular Advantage” theme also offers a nod to Charlotte's racing heritage. On September 29, from 6:00–8:30 p.m., attendees will gather at the NASCAR Hall of Fame for the Conference Dinner and RIC Distinguished Service Award Presentation. The evening will provide an opportunity to connect with industry colleagues and celebrate service to the remanufacturing industry, as RIC announces and honors this year's Distinguished Service Award recipient.As co-host, RIC brings its cross-industry perspective and commitment to collaboration, advocacy, and education to the conference. The annual event provides a forum for sharing knowledge, strengthening industry relationships, and advancing the role of remanufacturing in the global economy.For the conference agenda, registration, and information about exhibiting and sponsorship, visit worldremanconference.

Michelle Hayes

Remanufacturing Industries Council

+1 585-380-8040

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RIC and RIT Bring Global Remanufacturing Leaders Together in Charlotte News Provided By Remanufacturing Industries Council September 24, 2026, 20:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.