Shower-Integrated Water Flosser Combines Oral Hygiene With Existing Shower Infrastructure

BRISTOW, OK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Debra G. of Bristow, OK is the creator of the Water Flosser, a system offering an alternative approach to at-home oral irrigation by integrating a dental water-flossing attachment directly with a standard shower water supply. Rather than operating as a standalone countertop appliance, the system utilizes existing shower water pressure to deliver a controlled stream of water for cleaning between teeth and along the gumline while the user showers.The device is configured around a Y-shaped adapter installed between the shower wall outlet and the existing shower head. One branch of the adapter continues supplying water to the shower head, while the second branch directs water through a flexible extension hose terminating in a dedicated water-flossing tip. This configuration allows the oral-irrigation function to operate without a separate electrical connection, rechargeable battery, or dedicated pump.A built-in control dial or toggle on the flossing hose provides adjustable water-pressure settings, including low, medium, and high levels, allowing users to select a setting appropriate for their comfort and sensitivity. The system can also incorporate a small, inverted reservoir mounted to the shower wall for holding mouthwash or dissolvable cleansing tablets. Water can pass through the reservoir before reaching the flossing tip to provide an additional method of incorporating oral care without requiring a separate powered water-flossing appliance. The design also addresses storage and multi-user operation through interchangeable, color-coded flossing tips and a wall-mounted holder for the hose and accessories.Key features and benefits include:.Shower-integrated operation: Connects directly to a standard shower water supply, allowing users to perform water flossing while showering..Y-shaped water connection: Diverts a portion of the existing water supply to the flossing attachment while maintaining normal shower-head operation..Optional oral-care reservoir: Incorporates a wall-mounted reservoir capable of holding mouthwash or dissolvable cleansing tablets for delivery through the water stream..Wall-mounted storage: Provides a designated location for storing the flossing hose and tips when not in use..Routine integration: Combines water flossing with an established daily activity for reducing setup and maintenance barriers associated with separate countertop devices.Conventional countertop water flossers generally require a dedicated device, water reservoir, power source, setup, and post-use cleanup. This can also contribute to bathroom clutter, while repeated filling, charging, and cleaning may create additional steps between the user and the intended oral-hygiene routine. The Water Flosser shifts the water-flossing function into the shower and utilizes infrastructure that is already present in the bathroom.Debra filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Water Flosser product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Water Flosser can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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Shower-Integrated Water Flosser Combines Oral Hygiene with Existing Shower Infrastructure News Provided By InventionHome September 24, 2026, 20:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Social Media



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