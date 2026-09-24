Oakland Village Approved: 85,000 SF Shopping Village Coming To Oakland, Florida

Oakland Village Courtyard

Bike and Golf Cart Friendly

Oakland Village Site Plan and Leasing Opportunities

Rooftop dining, shaded courtyards and golf-cart-friendly design are coming to SR-50 as early leasing opens for restaurant, retail and medical tenants.

- Alex Reece, Orlando Developer and Manager of Oakland Town CenterOAKLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Oakland Town Center, LLC has received approval from the Town of Oakland for Oakland Village, the town's first shopping village. The 14.8-acre project is located at 15949 W. Colonial Drive, Oakland, FL 34787, at the corner of SR-50 and Catherine Ross Road. It will include about 85,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space across nine buildings and two outparcels. Construction is expected to begin in early 2027.Oakland Village is planned as a "third place," somewhere between home and work where neighbors run into neighbors. The design includes rooftop and covered patio dining, about 16,000 square feet of courtyards and green space for markets, music and seasonal events, and golf cart parking and bike-friendly paths that connect to nearby neighborhoods. The architecture draws on Oakland's iconic oaks and its Orange Belt Railroad heritage. The planned tenant mix includes farm-to-table dining, dessert and candy shops, beauty and wellness, and medical and fitness.Alex Reece, Orlando Developer and Manager of Oakland Town Center, LLC, stated: "Oakland has always had character. Now it will have a place to come together. We're building a village that honors this town's oaks, trails and history while giving neighbors somewhere to gather."The site sits between Winter Garden and Clermont, with frontage on SR-50 and access to SR-429 and Florida's Turnpike. It is minutes from Downtown Winter Garden, the West Orange Trail and the Oakland Nature Preserve, which puts it at the center of one of Central Florida's most active residential growth areas.Oakland Town Center, LLC has assembled an experienced team to bring the project to life. Costel Vanatoru, Vice President of Oakland Town Center, LLC, is leading the design of Oakland Village, and Mike Warren, President of AMJ Group Inc., joins the project as a partner. Alexie Fonseca, Senior Vice President at Colliers, is leading leasing.Early leasing is now available. Restaurant, retail, service and medical spaces range from about 1,260 to 10,805 square feet, and every building can be divided. Opportunities include restaurant endcaps with patio and rooftop potential, one drive-through position, prominent signage along SR-50, and upgraded storefront design options tailored to each tenant. Prospective tenants, investors and partners can submit an inquiry and download the leasing presentation at , where residents can also sign up for construction and opening updates.About the OrganizationOakland Town Center, LLC is the owner and developer of Oakland Village in Oakland, Florida, and is part of Reece Companies. Reece Companies' affiliated firms include The Phoenix Property Group, Lincoln Financial Services and Bamberg Investments. Together, these firms invest in, develop and manage commercial real estate across Florida, with a focus on creating walkable, community-centered destinations that reflect the character of the towns they serve.

Dawn Oldroyd

The Phoenix Property Group

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Oakland Village Approved: 85,000 SF Shopping Village Coming to Oakland, Florida News Provided By Reece Companies September 24, 2026, 20:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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