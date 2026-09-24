ADVANCED RETIREMENT PLANNING INSTITUTE LAUNCHES AS INSTITUTIONAL EDUCATION PLATFORM FOR FINANCIAL SERVICES PROFESSIONALS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New ARPI Brand Unifies Three Stackable Credentials (NSSA, IRMAACP, and CELP), Creating a Comprehensive Expertise Framework for Advisors

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Social Security Professionals, LLC today announced the launch of the Advanced Retirement Planning Institute (ARPI), a professional membership institute offering rigorous, accessible education and industry-leading credentials for financial services professionals. ARPI serves as the institutional umbrella for three distinct, stackable credentials: the NSSA(National Social Security Advisor ), the IRMAACPTM (IRMAA Certified Planner ), and the CELP(Certified End-of-Life Planner ).ARPI is positioned as an education platform and professional membership institute, similar to institutions like the American College of Finance and Kaplan Financial. The organization's mission is to empower financial services professionals across multiple disciplines to serve their clients with expertise and integrity.“Our members consistently told us they wanted more than a credential-they wanted a community,” said Jason Stanley, Managing Director of ARPI.“ARPI reflects that feedback. We're creating an institutional home for professionals committed to continuous learning, rigorous expertise, and client excellence.”ARPI membership gives members three main benefits beyond certification. First, members receive post-certification support through active professional engagement after they earn their credential. Second, course content is refreshed every year, and members keep lifetime access to the updated materials. Third, members join a collegial network of accomplished practitioners committed to financial integrity.Each ARPI credential addresses a distinct planning specialty. The NSSA credential develops expertise in Social Security strategy and planning. The IRMAACP credential covers Medicare and income-related monthly adjustment amount (IRMAA) calculations and optimization. The CELP credential focuses on end-of-life financial planning, estate coordination, and survivor protection. Professionals can earn the credentials individually or stack them into comprehensive retirement planning expertise.ARPI's institutional positioning reflects growing recognition across the industry. LPL Financial has officially recognized the NSSA certification, allowing advisors to use the credential professionally and in their marketing materials. A strategic partnership with the IARFC also provides mutual member benefits and curriculum access.As part of its mission to empower financial professionals with specialized expertise and trusted research tools, ARPI is launching AXIOM in Q4. AXIOM is an AI-powered planning assistant built on proprietary institutional knowledge and validated by leading subject matter experts. The tool helps advisors answer complex Social Security questions and scenarios by referencing federal regulations and rules. The technology is designed to augment advisor expertise, not replace it.ARPI membership includes rigorous, accessible online education along with continuing education and community access after certification. Members also receive annually updated course materials, a listing in the professional member directory, a peer network, and access to member-only webinars and expert resources.About ARPIThe Advanced Retirement Planning Institute is a professional education and membership organization serving financial advisors, tax professionals, retirement planners, and end-of-life financial specialists. ARPI credentials signal mastery through a rigorous, evidence-based curriculum developed by subject matter experts and validated by real-world advisor practice.For more information, visit .

Jason Stanley

Advanced Retirement Planning Institute

+1 202-370-1807

email us here

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ADVANCED RETIREMENT PLANNING INSTITUTE LAUNCHES AS INSTITUTIONAL EDUCATION PLATFORM FOR FINANCIAL SERVICES PROFESSIONALS News Provided By National Social Security Advisors September 24, 2026, 20:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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