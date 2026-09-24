Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Smartsheet Inc. Investors With Significant Losses To Contact The Firm Seeking Lead Plaintiff Role Before October 5Th

If you sold common stock of Smartsheet between June 1, 2024, and September 23, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Smartsheet Inc. (“Smartsheet” or the“Company”) (NYSE:SMAR) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who sold common stock of Smartsheet between June 1, 2024, and September 23, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until October 5, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:



The Smartsheet class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period failed to disclose material information, which artificially deflated the price of Smartsheet common stock.

According to the lawsuit, on January 24, 2024, Smartsheet received an unsolicited non-public offer from a consortium of investors (the "Consortium") to purchase its outstanding shares for $56.25 per share. In April 2024, Smartsheet's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program under which Smartsheet could repurchase up to $150 million of its outstanding stock. On July 8, 2024, the Consortium raised its offer to $56.50 per share, and reiterated that offer on August 21, 2024. According to the lawsuit, while these offers were on the table and unknown to the investing public, Smartsheet was repurchasing its common stock at market prices significantly below the prices offered by the Consortium. Smartsheet had an obligation to disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from the Consortium or abstain from purchasing Smartsheet stock from unsuspecting investors.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Smartsheet shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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