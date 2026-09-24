Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call Information

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the“Company”) announced today that it will report its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, October 22, 2026. A conference call to discuss its financial and operating results is scheduled for Friday, October 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at or at the link provided in the event details below. To access the call by phone, please go to the link provided in the event details below and you will be provided with dial-in details.

Event Details: Webcast: Registration:

We encourage participants to register and dial into the conference call at least fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the earnings call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants. The Company also complements its income property portfolio by strategically investing in a select portfolio of commercial loan investments intended to deliver an attractive risk-adjusted return.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation which is available on our website at CONTACT: Contact: Investor Relations...