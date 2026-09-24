LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity For August 2026
| (End of period $ in billions, unless noted)
|August
|July
|Change
|August
|Change
|2026
|2026
|M/M
|2025
|Y/Y
|Client Assets
|Advisory
|1,582.5
|1,544.2
|2.5
|%
|1,308.3
|21.0
|%
|Brokerage
|1,019.4
|1,002.4
|1.7
|%
|955.3
|6.7
|%
|Total Client Assets
|2,601.9
|2,546.6
|2.2
|%
|2,263.5
|15.0
|%
|Organic NNA
|Advisory
|12.5
|10.2
|n/m
|11.8
|n/m
|Brokerage
|0.9
|(2.8
|)
|n/m
|6.1
|n/m
|Total Organic NNA
|13.5
|7.4
|n/m
|17.8
|n/m
|Acquired NNA (1)
|Advisory
|0.0
|0.0
|n/m
|199.3
|n/m
|Brokerage
|0.0
|0.0
|n/m
|75.7
|n/m
|Total Acquired NNA
|0.0
|0.0
|n/m
|275.0
|n/m
|Total NNA
|Advisory
|12.5
|10.2
|n/m
|211.1
|n/m
|Brokerage
|0.9
|(2.8
|)
|n/m
|81.7
|n/m
|Total NNA
|13.5
|7.4
|n/m
|292.8
|n/m
|Net brokerage to advisory conversions
|1.7
|1.9
|n/m
|2.1
|n/m
|Client Cash Balances
|Insured cash account sweep
|37.1
|36.8
|0.8
|%
|35.0
|6.0
|%
|Deposit cash account sweep
|15.1
|15.0
|0.7
|%
|12.2
|23.8
|%
|Total Bank Sweep
|52.2
|51.8
|0.8
|%
|47.2
|10.6
|%
|Money market sweep
|1.0
|1.1
|(9.1
|%)
|4.1
|(75.6
|%)
|Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties
|53.1
|52.8
|0.6
|%
|51.3
|3.5
|%
|Client cash account
|1.2
|1.5
|(20.0
|%)
|1.4
|(14.3
|%)
|Total Client Cash Balances
|54.4
|54.3
|0.2
|%
|52.7
|3.2
|%
|Net buy (sell) activity
|13.8
|14.7
|n/m
|14.2
|n/m
|Market Drivers
|S&P 500 Index (end of period)
|7,686
|7,490
|2.6
|%
|6,460
|19.0
|%
|Russell 2000 Index (end of period)
|2,956
|2,931
|0.9
|%
|2,366
|25.0
|%
|Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps)
|363
|363
|-
|%
|433
|(16.2
|%)
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.
(1) In August 2025, includes Commonwealth assets as of 6/30/2025, assuming 90% retention. Based on unaudited preliminary financial information of Commonwealth.
For additional information regarding these and other Company business metrics, please refer to the Company's most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com.
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About LPL Financial
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.6 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit .
Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”) and LPL Enterprise, LLC (“LPL Enterprise”), both registered investment advisers and broker-dealers. Members FINRA/SIPC.
Throughout this communication, the terms“financial advisors” and“advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial or LPL Enterprise.
We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the“Investor Relations” or“Press Releases” section of our website.
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