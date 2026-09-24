Buckingham Psychiatry Welcomes Psychologist Dr. Sophie Buinewicz

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Bucks County-Based Mental Health Practice Introduces a Licensed Clinical Psychologist to Its Team

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. and LAMBERTVILLE, N.J., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Buckingham Psychiatry, serving patients in Bucks County, is pleased to introduce Dr. Sophie Buinewicz, a licensed clinical psychologist who joined the practice in September 2026. Now accepting new patients, Dr. Sophie Buinewicz brings extensive clinical, academic, and research experience in evidence-based psychotherapy to the practice. She provides personalized care for adults, children, adolescents, couples, and families, with a focus on anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other anxiety- and obsessive-compulsive-related concerns.

With advanced training from Temple University and the Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety, as well as experience teaching and supervising clinicians at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Dr. Sophie Buinewicz offers a thoughtful, evidence-based approach tailored to each patient's needs and goals. She incorporates scientifically supported therapies, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP), and Prolonged Exposure (PE) therapy. In addition to in-person care in Doylestown, PA and Lambertville, NJ, Dr. Buinewicz is PSYPACT-certified, allowing her to provide secure virtual therapy to patients across all 43 participating PSYPACT states.

Dr. Sophie Buinewicz creates a warm, compassionate, and non-judgmental environment where patients feel heard and supported. She takes a collaborative, personalized approach to care, combining evidence-based techniques with a flexible treatment style tailored to each individual's unique needs and goals.

About Buckingham Psychiatry

Buckingham Psychiatry takes a holistic, patient-centered approach to psychiatric and psychological care, recognizing that every patient has unique needs, experiences, and goals. The team is committed to educating and empowering patients to make informed decisions about their care, with personalized treatment plans that may include psychotherapy, medication management, deprescribing, or a combination of approaches. The practice offers psychotherapy, medication management, and deprescribing, with care for concerns including anxiety, mood and bipolar disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and more.

Care is available in person at the Pennsylvania and New Jersey offices, as well as through secure virtual sessions for eligible patients in participating states nationwide.

Ready to meet with psychologist Dr. Sophie Buinewicz in Bucks County? With offices in Doylestown, PA and Lambertville, NJ, Buckingham Psychiatry provides comprehensive psychiatric and psychological care. Call 484.466.5560 or book an appointment online.