Spectral AI Announces Upcoming Presentation At ACS Clinical Congress 2026 Highlighting The Use Of Artificial Intelligence And Multi-Spectral Imaging In The Assessment Of Burn Wounds

Entitled“Artificial Intelligence Training & Validation of Multi-Spectral Imaging Device for Evaluation of Burn Wounds,” the presentation will be led by James H. Holmes IV, MD, FACS, FABA, Director of the Burn Center at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Professor of Surgery and Regenerative Medicine at Wake Forest University. The study reflects the contributions of a multidisciplinary group of clinicians and researchers from leading burn centers and academic institutions across the country, including Dr. J. Michael DiMaio, Spectral AI's Chairman of the Board.

“We are pleased that the important work of Dr. Holmes and his colleagues will be featured at ACS Clinical Congress, one of the leading forums for surgical innovation and clinical education,” said Vincent Capone, Chief Executive Officer. “The opportunity to introduce DeepView to the broader surgical community is particularly important as we advance commercialization of our FDA-cleared DeepView System for Burn Indication. While DeepView has been developed in close collaboration with leading burn surgeons and burn centers, burn patients are initially evaluated and treated across a much broader range of surgical and acute-care settings. Expanding awareness and understanding of DeepView among surgeons beyond the burn specialty is an important step in bringing this technology to the broader continuum of burn care.”

ASC Clinical Congress 2026 brings together surgeons, clinical leaders, researchers and educators from across surgical specialties to address important and emerging topics in clinical practice, surgical education, research and technology. Spectral AI believes the presentation provides an important opportunity to increase awareness of DeepView beyond the specialized burn community and introduce the technology to a broader group of surgeons who may encounter and manage burn patients throughout the continuum of care.

About the DeepView ® System

Spectral AI's DeepView System is a non-invasive, predictive medical device that combines multispectral imaging with a proprietary AI algorithm to assess the healing potential of areas within burn wounds. It was granted De Novo Classification by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in May 2026 and received its initial UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) authorization in the United Kingdom in February 2024. The DeepView System provides physicians with an immediate, data-driven assessment of whether areas within burn wounds are unlikely to heal within 21 days and may require significant medical intervention, enabling earlier and more informed treatment decisions. The image acquisition takes 0.2 seconds, and all image processing and AI model classification takes approximately 20 to 25 seconds. The DeepView System is trained and tested against a proprietary and clinically validated database of over 340 billion pixels of burn wound image data.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by“Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView System. The DeepView System is a predictive diagnostic device that offers physicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal to exceed the current standard of care, the DeepView System provides fast and accurate treatment insights to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Spectral AI has been named to TIME's list of World's Top HealthTech companies 2025. For more information about the DeepView System, visit .

The Company's contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”) is held and performed through its wholly owned subsidiary, Spectral MD. References to the contract, associated awards, related revenue, business opportunities, obligations, and other relevant factors should be understood to refer to Spectral MD as the contracting party unless otherwise indicated.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are“forward looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words“estimates,”“projected,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“forecasts,”“plans,”“intends,”“believes,”“seeks,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“future,”“propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” sections of the Company's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.