Hudson Talent Solutions Subsidiary Recognized Among The World's Leading RPO Providers For 18Th Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Client feedback moves Hudson Talent Solutions up to No. 3 ranking in 2026

Top-five rankings in Quality of Service, Breadth of Service, and Size of Deals

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) (“Star” or the“Company”), a diversified holding company, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hudson Talent Solutions (“HTS”) operating inside the Business Services division, has been named one of the world's leading recruitment process outsourcing ("RPO") providers in HRO Today's 2026 Global RPO Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings.

This is the 18th consecutive year HTS has been named to the Global RPO Baker's Dozen. In the 2026 ratings, HTS ranked No. 3 overall globally, up from No. 5 in 2025. HTS also ranked No. 3 for Quality of Service, No. 4 for Breadth of Service, and No. 5 for Size of Deals.

The HRO Today Baker's Dozen rankings are based exclusively on client feedback. RPO providers are assessed on the breadth of their services, the scale and scope of the programs they support, and the quality of the client experience.

This recognition reinforces HTS's strong market position, long-standing client relationships, global delivery capabilities, and ongoing investment in technology-enabled talent acquisition solutions. HTS continues to evolve its RPO model by combining global delivery expertise, talent advisory services, and agentic AI technology across the talent acquisition lifecycle. Its solutions help organizations improve hiring outcomes, adapt more quickly to changing workforce needs, and build scalable, high-performing recruitment functions.

“HRO Today's recognition of HTS is particularly meaningful because it is based on feedback from RPO clients," said Jeff Eberwein, CEO of Star Equity.“Our move to No. 3 globally, alongside 18 consecutive years of recognition, reflects the strength of HTS's client relationships, global delivery platform, and management team. We believe HTS's ability to combine talent advisory, scalable service delivery, and technology, including agentic AI, enables our team to meet the increasingly complex hiring needs of large organizations.”

“This recognition means so much because it comes directly from our clients,” said Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO of Hudson Talent Solutions.“Their trust, partnership, and honest feedback shape how we continue to evolve. To be recognized for 18 consecutive years reflects the consistency of our teams around the world, and our commitment to helping clients solve increasingly complex talent challenges.”

“Over the past year, we have continued to invest in our people, technology, and delivery capabilities, always with a clear focus on helping our clients achieve better results,” Mr. Zabkowicz added.“I'm proud of the work our teams are doing and grateful to our clients for their trust and partnership.”

Continued Industry Recognition

HTS' placement in the 2026 Baker's Dozen builds on broader industry recognition of the company's global capabilities, including:



Recognition as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing PEAK Matrix® Assessment

Recognition as a Major Contender across all regions and a Star Performer in EMEA and APAC in Everest Group's Regional RPO PEAK Matrix® Assessments

Classification as a Leader across every evaluated category in NelsonHall's NEAT assessment of RPO providers No. 1 placement in HRO Today's 2023, 2024, and 2025 APAC RPO Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings



About Hudson Talent Solutions

Hudson Talent Solutions is a global talent advisory and solutions partner helping organizations build stronger, more agile workforces. Hudson brings together strategic advisory, recruitment expertise, global delivery, and AI-enabled technology to help clients solve complex hiring challenges and improve talent outcomes. From Recruitment Process Outsourcing and project-based recruitment to talent consulting, sourcing, and executive search, Hudson delivers flexible solutions tailored to the needs of mid-market and enterprise organizations worldwide. Learn more at hudsontalent.com.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company that seeks to build long-term shareholder value by acquiring, managing, and growing businesses with strong fundamentals and market opportunities. Its current structure comprises four divisions: Building Solutions, Business Services, Energy Services, and Investments. For more information visit .

Building Solutions

The Building Solutions division operates in three specialties: (i) modular building manufacturing; (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations; and (iii) glue-laminated timber (glulam) column, beam, and truss manufacturing.

Business Services

The Business Services division provides flexible and scalable recruitment solutions to a global clientele, servicing organizations at all levels, from entry-level positions to the C-suite. The division focuses on mid-market and enterprise organizations worldwide, partnering consultatively with talent acquisition, HR, and procurement leaders to build diverse, high-impact teams and drive business success.

Energy Services

The Energy Services division engages in the rental, sale, and repair of downhole tools used in the oil and gas, geothermal, mining, and water-well industries.

Investments

The Investments division manages and finances the Company's real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“intend,”“plan,”“predict,”“believe,” and similar words, expressions, and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) global economic fluctuations, (2) changes in the cost and availability of commodities, materials, and equipment, (3) risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients, (4) the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the Company at any time, (5) risks associated with real estate ownership, (6) the Company's ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives, (7) risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter, (8) risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company, (9) our profitability and growth being tied to the success of our operating businesses, (10) risks associated with our financial investments in other businesses, (11) our ability to improve existing products and services and develop, introduce, and market new products and services successfully, (12) the loss of or material reduction in our business with any of the Company's largest customers, (13) competition in the Company's markets, (14) risks related to potential decreases in demand for products, (15) our ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level, (16) the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future, (17) risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations, political events, trade wars, natural disasters or health crises, including the Russia-Ukraine war, and potential conflict in the Middle East, (18) risks relating to how future credit facilities may affect or restrict our operating flexibility, (19) our ability to generate or borrow sufficient cash to make payments on our indebtedness, (20) risks related to indebtedness, (21) risks associated with the Company's investment strategy, (22) the Company's dependence on key management personnel, (23) the Company's ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, management, and advisors, (24) the Company's ability to collect accounts receivable, (25) the Company's exposure to legal proceedings, investigations and disputes, and limits on related insurance coverage, (26) the Company's ability to utilize net operating loss carryforwards, (27) the potential for goodwill impairment, (28) volatility of the Company's stock price, (29) risks related to our historically low trading volume, (30) risks related to securities or industry analysts, (31) the Company's ability to declare dividends, (32) risks associated with failure to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock, (33) our history of annual net losses, (34) risks related to our international operations, (35) risks related to compliance with federal and state laws, regulations, and other rules, (36) our exposure to employment-related claims, legal liability, and costs from clients, employees, and regulatory authorities, (37) risks related to the imposition of licensing or tax requirements or new regulations, (38) the effect of Anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents, (39) the effect of the protective amendment contained in our Restated Certificate of Incorporation, (40) the impact of our stockholder rights plan, or“poison pill,” on stockholder decision making, (41) risks related to our scaled disclosure requirements as a smaller reporting company, (42) the Company's heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology, (43) the adverse impacts of cybersecurity threats and attacks, and (44) risks related to the use of new and evolving technologies, and (45) those risks set forth in“Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.” The foregoing list should not be construed to be exhaustive. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In view of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information contact:

The Equity Group

Lena Cati

Senior Vice President

212-836-9611

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