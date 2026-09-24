Big Sky Industrial Inc. To Participate In The Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Sky Industrial Inc. (NASDAQ: BSIN) (“Big Sky Industrial” or the“Company”), an integrated industrial gas, energy, and carbon management company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Smith, will participate in the Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on October 1.

During the event, Mr. Smith will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation is currently scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. ET on October 1. The presentation will feature a fireside style Q&A session with questions welcome from the live virtual audience.

Investors can view the live presentation at or register for the event at no cost here.

To request a meeting with the Big Sky Industrial team, please reach out to Giorgia Pigato, from Noble Capital Markets, at ... or the Company's investor relations team at ....

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the Company's website at . The webcast will be archived on the company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Big Sky Industrial Inc.

Big Sky Industrial Inc. (NASDAQ: BSIN) is a Houston-based industrial gas, carbon management, and energy company with operations focused on the Big Sky Carbon Hub and Cut Bank oil field in Montana's Kevin Dome region. The Company's asset base supports three distinct business lines: helium production, carbon management, and low-decline oil production. Big Sky Industrial is focused on developing an integrated platform that leverages helium as a federally designated critical mineral, carbon management opportunities supported by Section 45Q federal tax credits, and conventional oil production from its owned and operated assets. The Company's operations are designed to generate revenue from multiple independent sources across helium, carbon management, and oil. For more information, please visit .

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Mason McGuire

...

(303) 993-3200

