Romantic Thriller 'The Best Of Friends' By Lori Flynn Weaves An Unforgettable Tale Of Obsession And Survival

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lori Flynn, acclaimed author of romantic psychological thrillers, has released her latest novel,“The Best of Friends,” the gripping second installment in the Delaney Shea Trilogy. This captivating, suspenseful tale intricately blends romance, danger, and psychological tension.The novel follows bestselling author Delaney Shea as she prepares for her highly anticipated Christmas wedding to FBI Special Agent Jordon Burke, the man who rescued her from a serial killer. But the joy of the season is overshadowed by a chilling presence: Allison Marsh, a superfan determined to infiltrate Delaney's life. Marshalling everything from a copied hairstyle to unsettling proximity, Allison's ultimate plan is far more sinister than friendship. Delaney's survival may depend on unlikely allies, including Puck, her fearless Czechoslovakian wolfdog.“People are not always who they seem to be. They often hide their true nature-especially if they're delusional," Flynn reflects, summing up the novel's haunting theme. With vivid characters and heart-pounding twists, Flynn expertly examines how obsession, deception, and resilience intertwine in this romantic thriller. Equal parts suspenseful and emotionally resonant,“The Best of Friends” explores the unsettling lengths someone will go to in order to live someone else's life.Lori Flynn, a South Florida resident, brings a uniquely personal perspective to her storytelling, drawing upon her experiences with mental illness and the resilience it takes to overcome its challenges. Flynn's compelling narratives, including“Absolute Recall” and“You're My Favorite,” are steeped in the nuance of human psychology, making her a standout voice in the genre.With this installment of the Delaney Shea Trilogy, Flynn solidifies her reputation for creating unforgettable stories that thrill, unnerve, and strike at the heart of her readers. This newest release is perfect for fans of romantic suspense and psychological depth.“The Best of Friends” (ISBN: 9798950391613) is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $21.95, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon.From the Back Cover:Best-selling author Delaney Shea strives to put an end to her nightmares, an aftereffect of the serial killer who stalked, captured, and nearly killed her. Writing about romance and planning her Christmas wedding to FBI Special Agent Jordon Burke, the hero who saved her, helped remind Delaney of her strength. By acknowledging her courage, Jordon also restored her faith and promised that not even a virus could reach her now.Delaney's loyal fans are glued to her social media accounts for the latest news about her upcoming nuptials, calling it the "wedding of the year." One fan in particular, Allison Marsh, has gone as far as accepting a job at the literary agency that represents Delaney-all to get closer to the author and be part of her inner circle. She attempts to snuggle up to Burke, who only has eyes for Delaney and quickly shuts her down. But with a slight tweak to her plan, Allison turns her attention toward his partner, Special Agent Gavin Collins.Before long, the FBI agents conclude that Allison's intentions are far from harmless, and something more sinister than friendship is churning in Allison's mind.Are they too late to stop her?Allison Marsh thinks so.She admits her desire to be close to Delaney and wants the world to see them as the best of friends. To Allison, however, the reason goes much deeper-deeper even than the delusional disorder she's been labeled with.Allison has colored and cut her hair to match Delaney's shade and length. She purchased contact lenses the same green as her eyes. It wasn't just to be her friend. No, Allison plans to be Delaney, to replace her.If asked why, she might tell you. Millions of people love Delaney. It says so on the back of all her books.About the Author:Born into a loud, large New York Italian family, Lori Flynn began writing at a young age rather than vie for talk time with her numerous siblings. The Best of Friends is Book Two of the Delaney Shea Trilogy.Lori is the author of four other romantic psychological thrillers: Absolute Recall, I Love You to Pieces, You're My Favorite, and the next to be released, the conclusion of the Delaney Shea Trilogy, Child of Mine.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit or call 800-767-0531.

Michelle VanSledright

MindStir Media LLC

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Romantic Thriller 'The Best of Friends' by Lori Flynn Weaves an Unforgettable Tale of Obsession and Survival News Provided By MindStir Media LLC September 24, 2026, 20:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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