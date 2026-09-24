Moss Door Company Expands Into Replacement Windows, Bringing Its Trusted Installation Expertise To More Of The Home

Moss Door Company x Provia

Eric Moss and his father

Moss Door Company, a local door company known in the Puget Sound for craftsmanship, personalized service, and quality installation, is expanding its services.

- Eric MossTACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Local Tacoma door company is now offering ProVia replacement windows and professional window installation, giving Western Washington homeowners a trusted local option for upgrading two of the most important elements of their home's exterior: doors and windows.For owner Eric Moss, the expansion is a natural evolution of the company he founded in 2019 after decades in the trade.“Our customers trust us with one of the most visible and important parts of their homes-their doors-and we wanted to bring that same level of craftsmanship and attention to detail to their windows,” said Moss.“We've built this company by taking care of people, doing quality work, and standing behind our installations. Adding ProVia windows allows us to do more for the homeowners who already know and trust Moss Door Company.”From Doors to Windows: The Same Focus on the DetailsMoss Door Company has built its reputation by helping homeowners navigate the entire door replacement process-from choosing the right product and options to completing a careful, professional installation. That same approach will now extend to replacement windows.Rather than simply selling a window and leaving homeowners to coordinate the rest, Moss Door Company will help customers select the appropriate ProVia window products for their home and manage the professional installation from start to finish.The new service is designed for homeowners replacing windows because of drafts, deteriorating frames or seals, difficult operation, outdated appearance, remodeling projects or a desire to improve their home's comfort and energy efficiency.“We know homeowners have a lot of choices when it comes to home improvement,” Moss said.“What we want to provide is a better experience. We take the time to look at the home, understand what the customer is trying to accomplish, and help them choose a product that makes sense. Then our team installs it with the same care we would expect in our own homes.”ProVia Windows Offer Options for Homes Throughout Western WashingtonMoss Door Company selected ProVia for its replacement window offering, expanding an existing relationship with the building-products manufacturer.ProVia manufactures a broad selection of replacement windows, including double-hung, slider, casement, awning, picture, bay and bow, garden, and architectural-shaped windows. Homeowners can choose among multiple product lines, finishes, glass packages, and design options to complement their home and meet individual performance requirements.The expanded product offering means Moss Door Company can now help homeowners create a more coordinated exterior transformation-whether the project involves replacing a single window, updating multiple windows, or pairing new windows with a new front, patio, or exterior door.“We value our continued relationship with Moss Door Company and are pleased to see them expand their services to include ProVia windows,” said Dewayne Campbell at ProVia.“Our window products are designed to provide homeowners with a range of options for performance, efficiency, and style, and we look forward to supporting the Moss Door Company team as they bring these products to more homeowners in their service area.”A Local Company Built on Craftsmanship and Customer ServiceMoss Door Company was founded by Eric Moss in 2019, but the experience behind the company goes back much further. Moss brings 29 years of hands-on experience installing, building, and transforming residential doors and entryways. He learned the craft from his father, John Moss, continuing a family tradition centered on skilled workmanship and attention to detail. That experience helped Moss Door Company grow from a local door installer into a full-service residential exterior door company serving homeowners throughout the South Puget Sound. The company's next chapter will bring that experience to windows.“Windows are a major investment in a home, and the installation matters just as much as the product,” Moss said.“That's where we believe Moss Door Company can really make a difference. We're excited to bring what our customers already know us for to an entirely new part of their homes.”Now Scheduling Replacement Window ProjectsMoss Door Company is now consulting with homeowners interested in ProVia replacement windows and professional installation. The company serves homeowners throughout Pierce and King counties, including Tacoma, Puyallup, Lakewood, University Place, Gig Harbor, Bonney Lake, Sumner, Auburn, Federal Way, Kent, and surrounding Western Washington communities. Homeowners can contact Moss Door Company to discuss a replacement window project, explore ProVia window options, and request an estimate.About Moss Door CompanyFounded in 2019 by longtime craftsman Eric Moss, Moss Door Company is a locally owned residential exterior door and window company serving homeowners throughout the South Puget Sound region. Moss brings 29 years of hands-on experience to the trade, continuing a family tradition of craftsmanship passed down from his father.The company specializes in exterior and entry doors, patio and sliding doors, custom door projects, replacement windows, and professional installation. Moss Door Company is known for its personalized approach, attention to detail, and commitment to providing homeowners with quality products and professional installation from initial consultation through project completion.Learn more: mossdoorcompanyPhone: 253-352-4784

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Moss Door Company Expands Into Replacement Windows, Bringing Its Trusted Installation Expertise to More of the Home News Provided By David White Marketing Services September 24, 2026, 20:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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