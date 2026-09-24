Inda McKetchnie, Account Manager, Grant Marketing

McKetchnie adds answer engine optimization to her toolkit for guiding B2B and manufacturing clients through a changing search landscape

- Inda McKetchnieBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grant Marketing announced today that Inda McKetchnie, an Account Manager at the Boston-based B2B marketing agency, has completed HubSpot Academy's AEO Fundamentals certification, adding a new layer of expertise to the strategic positioning work she does for clients.The certification covers how answer engines interpret and surface content, the EEAT framework, keyword research built for AI visibility, on-page optimization for citations, structured data, and a framework for measuring AEO performance-advanced skills McKetchnie is now applying directly to client strategy.The shift matters because buyers no longer stop at a traditional search results page. More of that research now happens inside AI-generated answers, which means a company's visibility depends as much on being cited and trusted by answer engines as it does on ranking well in search.“Positioning has always been at the center of what I do for clients,” McKetchnie said.“What's changed is where that positioning actually gets seen; buyers are asking AI tools questions they used to type into a search bar. This certification gave me a concrete framework for making sure our clients' expertise shows up in those answers, not just in a list of blue links.”That shift is especially pronounced in manufacturing and industrial B2B, where engineers, procurement teams, and operations leaders lean heavily on independent research before ever contacting a supplier. Whether that research turns up the right supplier increasingly depends on how well a company's expertise is represented across both search and AI-powered answer tools.McKetchnie works closely with the team at Grant marketing in folding AEO into the account strategy and positioning plans she builds with clients. This allows Grant Marketing to create website copy, thought leadership, technical content, and FAQ pages with an eye toward the specific questions buyers are asking answer engines during the research phase.It's the latest addition to a body of work focused on connecting brand visibility, content, and demand generation for B2B and manufacturing organizations; and one more way Grant Marketing is keeping client strategy ahead of how search itself is changing.About Grant MarketingGrant Marketing is a Boston, Massachusetts-based B2B marketing agency focused on helping manufacturing and industrial companies build stronger brands, generate qualified opportunities, and support long-term revenue growth. The agency provides strategic marketing, branding, digital marketing, content, search, and lead-generation services designed around the complex buying cycles of B2B organizations.

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Inda McKetchnie, Account Manager at Grant Marketing, Completes HubSpot's AEO Fundamentals Certification News Provided By Grant Marketing September 24, 2026, 20:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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