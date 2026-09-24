LIZZIE DIPP METZGER NAMED TO INAUGURAL 1845 CLUB

Crown Wealth Strategies Founder Recognized Among Just 26 of More Than 12,000 Agents, With Nearly $1.3 Billion in Cumulative Life Insurance Protection

- Lizzie Dipp MetzgerEL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Crown Wealth Strategies is proud to announce that founder Elizabeth“Lizzie” Dipp Metzger has been named an inaugural member of the 1845 Club, the highest milestone within the Legacy Leaders recognition program.Among more than 12,000 agents, only 26 qualified for the inaugural 1845 Club.Lizzie's recognition reflects nearly $1.3 billion in cumulative qualifying life insurance protection throughout her career, representing years of work helping clients protect their families, businesses, estates and long-term legacies.Legacy Leaders is a long-term recognition program that celebrates cumulative life insurance protection provided throughout an agent's career. Recognition begins at $100 million and progresses through Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum levels before reaching the 1845 Club at $1 billion or more.“When I look at nearly $1.3 billion in protection, I don't think about the number first. I think about the families behind it,” Lizzie said.“Every policy represents a family, a business or a legacy someone wanted to protect. Being part of this inaugural group is an incredible honor because it reflects the cumulative impact of that work throughout my career.”Unlike annual production recognition, Legacy Leaders reflects the cumulative protection created over time, making the distinction a measure of sustained career-long impact.At Crown Wealth Strategies, protection planning is part of a broader approach to wealth management. The firm works with families, professionals and business owners to coordinate investment management, retirement planning, estate and legacy strategies, business succession planning and risk management.“Building wealth and protecting wealth are not competing goals,” Lizzie said.“The strongest plans consider both and how all of the pieces work together.”For Lizzie, the recognition reflects a philosophy that has long shaped Crown Wealth Strategies: helping families enjoy the success they have created today while preparing thoughtfully for tomorrow and future generations.ABOUT CROWN WEALTH STRATEGIESCrown Wealth Strategies is a comprehensive financial advisory and investment resource based in El Paso, Texas, serving families, professionals and business leaders seeking to manage, protect and transfer wealth over the course of a lifetime.The firm focuses on comprehensive wealth management, retirement planning, estate and legacy strategies, business succession, risk management and multi-generational planning.For more information, visit CrownWS.Legacy Leaders recognition and qualification criteria are determined by New York Life. Program values are calculated according to applicable program rules and may differ from total in-force face amount. Lizzie Dipp Metzger is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser, and a Registered Representative offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency, 303 N. Oregon Suite 1100 El Paso, TX 79901. Crown Wealth Strategies is neither affiliated with nor owned by New York Life or its subsidiaries.

Paulette Acosta Hayen

Crown Wealth Strategies

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LIZZIE DIPP METZGER NAMED TO INAUGURAL 1845 CLUB News Provided By Crown Wealth Strategies September 24, 2026, 20:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry



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