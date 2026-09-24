Biohive Utah To Host Utah's First Healthcare Innovation Showcase

BioHive Premieres: October 8 at the Salt Lake City Megaplex

BioHive Premieres will feature 15 minute talks from 40+ leading life sciences and healthcare innovation companies

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BioHive Utah is hosting BioHive Premieres, Utah's first healthcare innovation showcase, at the Megaplex Salt Lake City at The Gateway on October 8.The event brings together Utah companies for an afternoon focused on the ideas and technologies that are shaping the future of health worldwide.BioHive Premieres will include talks from more than 40 companies, spanning multiple theaters and industries such as neurotechnology, oncology, biodefense and more. Attendees have the opportunity to hear directly from founders, scientists and executives about the problems they are solving, the technology they are developing and the brighter future they envision through local collaboration.Track hosts include Huntsman Cancer Foundation, Silicon Slopes, 47G, Utah Business, USHE, Egnyte, EDC Utah and the Nucleus Institute.“Utah has an incredible story to tell when it comes to healthcare innovation,” said Andy Robertson, Executive Director at BioHive.“BioHive Premieres gives us an opportunity to put that story on stage, not just to celebrate what has already been accomplished, but to connect the companies and innovators building what comes next.”Featured hosts will explore some of the most prevalent areas in healthcare innovation. Silicon Slopes will host Data, Devices and Digital Health tracks while Huntsman Cancer Foundation will host The Next Frontier in Cancer Care tracks. 47G will follow with Strategic Biology: Technology, Security and Defense.Utah Business will host Hope for Mental Health, USHE will host The Spinout Stage: From Campus to Company and Egnyte will host Raising the Bar: Clinical Trials Done Right. EDC Utah and Nucleus Institute will close out the night with Breaking Ground on Health Innovation Districts and The Interface: Neurotech in Utah.In addition to track hosts, notable company presenters include Halia, Recursion, Myriad Genetics, Blackrock Neurotech, Denali, BioFire Defense and more. The full agenda with presenting speakers is available at the event website.BioHive Premieres will take place at Megaplex Salt Lake City at The Gateway, 400 W. 200 S., Salt Lake City, Utah, on October 8, 2026 from 1 - 6:30 p.m.Tickets and additional information are available atAbout BioHiveBioHive ( ) is a 501(c)(3) public-private partnership that builds, brands, and brings together Utah's life sciences and health technology ecosystem. Through community-driven programming, coordinated statewide collaboration, and national storytelling, BioHive strengthens talent pipelines, supports companies and founders, and elevates Utah's visibility on the national and global stage.Media ContactJenna BarbariSenior Communications Director...(612) 219-7843

Jenna Barbari

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BioHive Premieres 2026 event trailer

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BioHive Utah to host Utah's first healthcare innovation showcase News Provided By BioHive September 24, 2026, 20:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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