THE ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK RECEIVES $895,000 DONATION FROM PUBLIX CHARITIES

Atlanta Community Food Bank receives $895,000 from Publix Charities to support mobile food pantries, Community Food Centers, home delivery services, and more.

- Publix CEO Kevin Murphy

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Atlanta Community Food Bank today announced it received an $895,000 donation from Publix Charities to support mobile food pantries, Community Food Centers, home delivery services and equipment purchases. The Food Bank serves more than 900,000 people facing food insecurity in metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

With approximately 255,000 households visiting one of the Food Bank's food pantry partners each month, the organization is serving 70% more neighbors than it was five years ago. Publix Charities' donation will significantly increase capacity and help meet this elevated need.

“The Atlanta Community Food Bank is deeply grateful for Publix's continued partnership to ensure that food insecure neighbors are able to put healthy, nutritious food on the table,” said Kyle Waide, president and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.“By supporting the Food Bank's ability to reach our neighbors through mobile food pantries, our Community Food Centers and our home delivery program, Publix is expanding reliable access to fresh, quality food across metro Atlanta and north Georgia. And thanks to Publix's additional investment in new warehouse equipment, the Food Bank will be able to get that food to neighbors faster and even more efficiently.”

The Food Bank works with many of its 700 community-based partners to coordinate mobile pantry events in its 29-county service area. The home delivery program provides food boxes to seniors and other qualifying neighbors within a 10-mile radius of the Food Bank's East Point facility, and the Community Food Centers in Stone Mountain, Marietta, Jonesboro and Atlanta provide access to healthy, nutritious food in areas where local resources are insufficient to meet the needs of neighbors living with food insecurity.

“As a food retailer, we believe our greatest opportunity to give back is helping feed our neighbors in need - a responsibility we take to heart,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy.“We are grateful to Publix Charities for its generous support and working with food banks throughout the Southeast to provide nourishment to our communities.”

The $895,000 donation from Publix Charities to the Atlanta Community Food Bank is one of several donations made this year to help provide food and other essential support to people facing hunger. In all, Publix Charities is donating $25 million to Feeding America partner food banks and other nonprofit partners for hunger-related efforts in 2026.



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About Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta

and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.

About Publix Charities

George Jenkins, founder of Publix Super Markets, believed in giving. From the day he opened his first Publix, he made sure his associates, customers and community were taken care of. In 1966, he established the Foundation with the vision it would continue giving long after he was gone. Publix Super Markets Charities remains committed to serving the communities in which Publix operates. To learn more, visit publixcharities.

About Publix Super Markets

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 260,000 associates, currently operates 1,442 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 29 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's newsroom at publix/newsroom.

James Taylor

Full Tilt Consulting

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