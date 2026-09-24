Harding Mazzotti LLP Recognized By Best Law Firms® In 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Harding Mazzotti LLP is proud to announce that it has been recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firmsin three practice areas by Best Lawyers, a national publication providing trusted peer-reviewed recognition of legal professionals across the country. This prestigious recognition is only bestowed upon law practices boasting at least one lawyer recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America – an honor bestowed upon Harding Mazzotti Supervising Attorney Thomas Mortati.Harding Mazzotti LLP was recognized for excellence in three practice areas – Plaintiffs' Medical Malpractice Law, Plaintiffs' Personal Injury Litigation, and Plaintiffs' Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions.Paul Harding, managing partner of Harding Mazzotti LLP, said,“We couldn't be more honored to be recognized for our zealous advocacy by Best Lawyers, and for Supervising Attorney Thomas Mortati to be named Lawyer of the Year in the Capital Region for Plaintiffs' Medical Malpractice law. These awards are particularly meaningful because they are based upon the ratings of clients and fellow attorneys and recognize the abilities, professionalism, and integrity that Harding Mazzotti is known for within the legal community.”Law firms achieving a ranking in Best Law Firmssignifies the highest quality legal practice and highlights a depth of legal proficiency and record of success on behalf of its clients. Recognized firms, categorized into three tiers, receive acclaim on both national and metropolitan levels, reflecting the extent of their practice and geographic reach. The 2026 edition of Best Law Firmsincludes rankings in 75 national legal practice fields and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas.“At Best Lawyers, we are proud to recognize law firms that show an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction,“ said Philip Greer, Chief Executive Officer of Best Lawyers.“In the legal arena, credibility is earned through consistent quality, which has propelled Harding Mazzotti to the forefront of the legal industry in the region they serve.”Harding concluded,“Our commitment to fighting for our clients is unwavering as we seek to ensure that those injured are justly compensated for their suffering and loss. This commitment is two-fold, first to make victims whole for their damages, and second to ensure that individuals and organizations are held accountable for acting irresponsibly in causing the injury and suffering in the first place. This award signals Harding Mazzotti's excellence in this pursuit.”#####About Harding Mazzotti Law Firm Harding Mazzotti, LLP is a legal practice serving clients in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts with a strong focus on personal injury, negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm is committed to providing compassionate and experienced legal counsel while advocating for the rights of injured individuals and their families.

Michael Bucci

Harding Mazzotti, LLP

+1 518-423-9215

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Harding Mazzotti LLP Recognized by Best Law Firms® in 2026 News Provided By Harding Mazzotti, LLP September 24, 2026, 20:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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