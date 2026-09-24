Netanyahu At UNGA: Praises Trump's 'Bold Leadership' For Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (local time) praised US President Donald Trump for his support for Israel, saying the two countries acted together to counter threats against them and the wider world, while addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Netanyahu said Trump had been a strong partner for Israel and thanked him for what he described as his "bold leadership" in confronting security challenges. "In this battle against the barbarians, we've had no greater partner than President Trump. I thank him for his bold leadership. He boldly confronted an enormous danger to America, Israel, and the world...Israel and America acted together, not only to protect ourselves, but to save civilization," Netanyahu said at the UNGA.

Defending Military Actions Against Iran

Israeli PM spoke about Israel's military actions against Iran's nuclear facilities, describing the decision as necessary for the country's security. He also claimed that several countries had privately appreciated Israel's actions against Iran, despite public criticism from some leaders.

"...Devastating Iran's nuclear facilities was hard. It was very hard to do. But for me, it was one of the easiest decisions I've ever had to make as prime minister. Because if we hadn't done it, we'd all be dead. Now, you want to hear the ultimate irony? In defending itself, Israel is also defending many of the countries whose delegates just left this hall. Many of their leaders even thank us privately for taking out Iran's nukes. It's hard to imagine more mind-blowing hypocrisy, but that's exactly what it is," he said.

'Seven-Front War' Against Terror Groups

Netanyahu highlighted Israel's military engagements over the past three years, saying the country had faced threats from multiple fronts, including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, Iran-backed militias and Palestinian militants.

"For the past three years, our heroic soldiers have fought day in and day out in a seven-front war. Do you know any other country the size of New Jersey, capable of fighting a seven-front war? Seven fronts – Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, Iran, militias in Iraq, militias in Syria, Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria; they all ganged up on us to wipe us off the face of the earth," he said. "They failed. Because instead of collapsing, we delivered crippling blows to all of them. With our great American friends, we crushed Iran's army, navy, air force and nuclear facilities. Israel hammered Hamas. We pummeled Hezbollah," Netanyahu added.

Targeting Hezbollah Leadership

Referring to Hezbollah, Netanyahu mentioned the pager attacks and claimed that the group's leadership had suffered significant setbacks. He further stated that Israel occupied a small portion of land compared to the wider Arab world and criticised those who accuse Israel of colonialism.“You remember the beepers? Remember these things? Remember them? Well, I can tell you this: Hezbollah certainly remembers them...Hezbollah's leaders, dead. Their spirit, broken. The arch terrorists, the worst mass murderers on earth, not only killing Israelis, killing Americans, killing Brits, killing citizens of hundreds, dozens of countries...They're all gone too. The remaining terrorists are desperately trying to regroup. Every day, they try to murder our people. And in particular, they try to murder our people in our historic homeland, in Judea,” the Israeli PM said.

Rejecting Accusations of Colonialism

Netanyahu also addressed criticism over Israel's territorial policies, rejecting accusations of colonialism and referring to Jewish historical connections with the Golan Heights. "...We weren't in Gaza. We weren't on the Golan Heights. The Jews have been on the Golan Heights since the days of Moses. You can read it in the Bible. On the eve of the Six-Day War in 1967, we weren't in any of these places. We were in a tiny sliver of land. We still are. That is equal to about one-third of 1 % of the landmass of the entire Arab world. Yet they accuse Israel, tiny Israel, of colonialism, some colonialism. And who's accusing us? Well, among them are people in Britain and in France...Colonialism gave us a break. Another lie,” Netanyahu further said.

Accusations Against Qatar and Turkey

Netanyahu accused several foreign countries of spreading what he called "lies" about Israel, targeting Qatar and Turkey during his address. He alleged that Qatar had spent billions to influence public opinion against Israel and claimed its objective was to turn young people against Israel, the United States and the West. He also criticised Qatar for hosting Hamas leaders.

"Several foreign countries have spent untold billions to spread lies about my country. The first to do so was Qatar...Their goal was clear. Brainwash young minds to hate Israel, hate America, hate the West. This is the same Qatar that hosts the Hamas butchers of October 7th. Now the latest country to become a super spreader of anti-Semitic lies is Turkey. Erdogan is a tyrant. He also hosts the Hamas terror chiefs. He's murdered thousands of Kurdish civilians. He denies the Armenian genocide. He jails journalists and opposition leaders. In fact, I think he holds the world's record on this, and that's a tough call. But I think he's number one," he said.

Confronting NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

Netanyahu criticised New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, alleging that Jewish residents in the city feel increasingly unsafe following his election. Addressing Mamdani directly, Netanyahu accused him of supporting individuals and positions that he described as hostile towards Israel and Jewish communities, and rejected allegations of genocide against Israel.

"Mr. Mamdani, since you were elected mayor of this city, many Jews no longer feel safe in New York. They talk to me. They tell me,“This isn't the city we remember. It changed so quickly.” You praise criminals convicted of supporting Hamas. You count as friends people like Hasan Piker, who said America deserved 9/11.“America deserved 9/11.” Some friends you have. You invited to your home a Palestinian journalist who filmed Hamas terrorists beating and torturing Israeli hostages, and later admitted that he refused to publish the videos in order to protect, you guessed it, the terrorists," he further said.

He further accused Mamdani of associating with people who have expressed support for Hamas and alleged that he had attempted to prevent him from addressing the UNGA. "Your wife liked a post praising the October 7 massacre. She liked another post saying Tel Aviv shouldn't exist. You refuse to condemn any of that. You falsely and repeatedly accuse Israel of genocide. Mr. Mamdani, you try to stop me from coming here. You tried to silence me. Well, you can't silence me. You can't silence the truth. And here's the simple truth. Here's a simple truth: Israel didn't commit genocide; Israel prevented genocide," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)