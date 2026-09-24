SA Vs AUS, 1St ODI: Marco Jansen's Stunning One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Matt Renshaw Goes Viral (WATCH)

South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen pulled off a gravity-defying catch to dismiss Australian batter Matt Renshaw during the first ODI of the three-match series at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday, September 24.

South Africa took a 1-0 series lead following a 67-run win over Australia. After posting a total of 297/8 in 50 overs, thanks to Matthew Breetzke's 112-run knock and a crucial 107-run partnership with Marco Jansen (75), the Proteas bowling attack bundled the reigning World Champions for 230 in 41.1 overs.

Apart from skipper Mitchell Marsh (60), Travis Head (36), Cooper Connolly (38), and Matt Renshaw(44), the rest of the Australian batting lineup faltered against a disciplined spin and pace attack. For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj led the bowling attack with 4/20 in 9.2 overs, while Corbin Bosch and Bjorn Fortuin picked up two wickets to seal a comprehensive victory.

Marco Jansen's Stunning Catch Goes Viral

As South Africa sealed a comprehensive victory over Australia to take a series lead, it was Marco Jansen's jaw-dropping brilliance in the field that completely stole the show. Jansen might have contributed significantly with the bat, but his extraordinary athleticism on the field caught everyone's attention.

The incident took place during the 37th over of Australia's run chase when Matt Renshaw attempted to go for an aggressive pull shot off a short delivery from Gerald Coetzee. Jansen, who was stationed at deep square leg, sprinted across the boundary while keeping a firm eye on the ball.

As the ball was about to drop safely just short of the ropes, the towering all-rounder unleashed a full-length, flying dive, plucking the ball out of thin air with a remarkable one-handed grab before sliding across the turf.

MARCO JANSEN WHAT HAVE YOU DONE twitter/vLHpHDZmBC

- England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 24, 2026

Throughout South Africa's bowling, Marco Jansen grabbed four catches, and his gravity-defying, effortless masterpiece was a standout, given how heavily involved the towering all-rounder remained throughout the match.

With his 75-run knock in South Africa's batting, coupled with a wicket and four catches, Marco Jansen displayed an extraordinary all-round performance at Kingsmead in Durban.

Fans Hail Jansen's Effort as 'Catch of the Decade'

Marco Jansen's stunning one-handed diving catch to dismiss Matt Renshaw has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising his incredible athleticism on the field.

Taking to their X handles, many were left stunned by Jansen's extraordinary effort, with fans calling it 'one of the best catches' they had ever seen and even hailing it as the 'catch of the decade.' Others praised the South African's remarkable timing and safe hands, with one fan calling Jansen's effort 'absolutely ridiculous.'

However, a few recalled some of the other memorable catches in cricket history, with one fan comparing Jansen's effort to a stunning catch by former New Zealand batter Matthew Sinclair. Another section of fans described the effort as 'unbelievable,' while some suggested it belonged among the best outfield catches of all time.

Every year I see the best catch I've ever seen @rower71

- Anthammer (@AntWadebridge) September 24, 2026

It was absolutely stunning. twitter/0gGX6ayf31

- Deanog1976 (@TRAINSFLYWINE) September 24, 2026

That is absolutely ridiculous

- Stu (@stuart_lucas9) September 24, 2026

Marco Jansen has the best hands in cricket!

- Rohit Jagtap (@TheRohitJagtap) September 24, 2026

Reminds of this banger of a catch by Matthew Sinclair!#AUSVSA #SAVAUS twitter/5aw68iYlhw

- Encrypted Layman (@FredieFaizan) September 24, 2026

Catch of the decade there! Wow!

- Matthew Miles (@bfcmatt06) September 24, 2026

That's an unbelievable catch..! Just amazing.

- full name (@humansralien) September 24, 2026

One of the best outfield catches of all time? Dr. Devashish Palkar (@psychidiaries) September 24, 2026

Up there with the best catches of all time I'd say Josh Bowen (@JoshyBowen98) September 24, 2026

This is RIDICULOUS Georgie Heath️ (@GeorgieHeath27) September 24, 2026

That's one of the best catches I have ever seen. Fact Jonny (@jonnyescott) September 24, 2026

My goodness! Edzisani (@3dzisani) September 24, 2026

South Africa will look to take an unassailable series lead when they take on Australia in the second ODI at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, September 27.