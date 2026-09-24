Datavault AI Inc. Investors Have Until October 5Th To Contact Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Seeking Lead Plaintiff Role

If you purchased or acquired Datavault AI securities between September 4, 2024 and October 30, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault AI” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:DVLT) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Datavault AI securities between September 4, 2024 and October 30, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until October 5, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had overstated the economic value to Datavault AI of its various corporate partnerships with, inter alia, Burke, Scilex, and Nature's Miracle; (2) Defendants had overstated the volume of trading activity on the Datavault Platform, which was in fact minimal; (3) Datavault's undisclosed connections with Edward Withrow III, a convicted felon, when revealed, would cause Datavault AI to incur reputational harm; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Datavault AI shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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