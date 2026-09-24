Amlan International Sponsors World Dairy Expo Media Room For Fifth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmlanInternational, the animal health business of Oil-DriCorporation of America, will return to World Dairy Expo as the official Media Room sponsor. Taking place September 29–October 2 in Madison, Wisconsin, World Dairy Expo brings together dairy producers, industry professionals and media from around the world to exchange insights and explore the latest developments shaping the global dairy industry.

This year marks Amlan's fifth consecutive year sponsoring the Media Room, reflecting the company's continued commitment to supporting the dairy industry and advancing conversations around feed safety, animal health and productivity.

During the show, Dr. Wade Robey, President, Amlan International, will be available for media interviews to discuss evolving mycotoxin challenges facing dairy producers. In particular, Dr. Robey will share insights into rising levels of zearalenone and the potential implications for herd fertility, as well as why producers should consider the broader impact of exposure to multiple mycotoxins.

“Today's mycotoxin challenges extend well beyond any single toxin,” said Dr. Robey.“As toxin prevalence continues to evolve, producers need to understand what may be present in their feed and how those challenges can affect herd health, reproductive performance and overall productivity.”

As part of its Media Room sponsorship, Amlan invites registered media attending World Dairy Expo to enjoy a complimentary boxed lunch on Tuesday, September 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Amlan values the opportunity World Dairy Expo provides to connect with the people who are helping move the dairy industry forward,” said Reagan Culbertson, Vice President, Strategic Marketing, B2B.“Supporting the Media Room is one way we can help encourage the exchange of information and ideas while continuing important conversations around the challenges and opportunities facing dairy producers.”

Media interested in scheduling an interview with Dr. Robey during World Dairy Expo are encouraged to contact Lily Nemeroff, Marketing and Communications Manager, at ....

For more information about Amlan International, visit .

Company Information

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Leveraging over 80 years of expertise in mineral science, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, doing business as“Amlan International,” is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives worldwide. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

Contact:

Reagan Culbertson, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, B2B

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at