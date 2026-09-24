Lemma Joins Llamaindex, Tinyfish, Linq, And Obvious To Cohost SF Tech Week's Largest Event: The Agent Economy Gala

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, California, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemma, a monitoring tool that helps engineering teams catch silent AI agent failures in production, announced it is co-hosting The Agent Economy Gal, a black-tie event during San Francisco Tech Wee that brings together the founders, operators, and investors building the agent economy for one night in San Francisco. The gala will bring together companies working across the agent economy, from infrastructure and reliability to evals, interfaces, and distribution.

The gala runs October 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Redwood Roo, an Art Deco lounge inside San Francisco's Clift Hotel. A Gatsby theme dresses the room for the night, styled after the roaring twenties. Lemma joins LlamaInde, TinyFis, Lin, and Obviou as co-hosts, with MongoD as a sponsor. Attendees span the full agent stack, including application, reliability, agent commerce, infrastructure, and orchestration and tooling companies that have raised between $2 million and more than $60 million.

"The agent economy still runs on trust nobody has verified yet," said Sarah Fan, host and Creative Director for Lemma. "Every company co-hosting this gala is trying to close that gap in its own corner of the stack, from the infrastructure agents run on to the fixes that keep them working once they ship. Getting all of us in one room for a night, dressed up and off our laptops, felt like the right way to mark how far this category has come."

Lemma monitors live production traffic to catch the agent failures that dashboards miss, then traces each one to its root cause and pushes a proposed fix back into the codebase. As AI agents take on more work in healthcare, finance, and legal review, an unnoticed failure can cost a business real trust and real customers. The gala gives Lemma an opportunity to connect with engineering leaders and investors working on reliability and other challenges across the agent economy.

Sarah Fan, Kamila Za and Ilias Anwa are producing the event under Maison Noir, their San Francisco events collective, backed by a team with more than 600 events to its name. Capacity is limited to 200-300 guests.

Details and RSVP information are available on the event pag.

About Lemma

Lemma is a production monitoring and observability platform for AI agents. Founded by Jerry Zhang and Cole Gawin, who met as freshmen in USC's startup incubator, Lemma helps engineering teams uncover hidden semantic failures, diagnose root causes across thousands of traces, and deploy automated fixes, enabling AI agents to continuously improve from real-world usage instead of silently degrading. To learn more or book a demo, visit .

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