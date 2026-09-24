DEADLINE ALERT For FTK, AVEX, GUTS, GDDY: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to ....

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK )

Class Period: August 3, 2026 – August 17, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between August 3, 2026 and August 17, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were credible reasons to doubt the experience, organization, and financial capacity of the consortium parties for PREPA's power generation project; (2) that, as a result, there was a risk that revenue from the PREPA contract would not be realized; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Aevex Corp. (NYSE: AVEX )

Class Period: April 14, 2026 – June 4, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 20, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between April 14, 2026 and June 4, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Madison and certain Underwriter Defendants had a pre-arranged plan to prematurely abrogate Aevex's 180-day lock up and allow for an SPO shortly after the IPO; (ii) as a result of the forgoing, Madison would dispose of a significant portion of its Aevex holdings in the SPO, and the entirety of the SPO's net proceeds went to Madison, with Aevex earning zero from the SPO; (iii) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GUTS )

Class Period: January 13, 2025 – January 29, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 20, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between January 13, 2025 and January 29, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Revita was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe, and/or operational issues at one or more of the REMAIN-1 Midpoint Cohort's clinical sites compromised the integrity of its efficacy results; (ii) accordingly, Revita's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated, as was the REMAIN-1 Midpoint Cohort's ability to assess Revita's efficacy; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY )

Class Period: September 3, 2025 – February 24, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 20, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between September 3, 2025 and February 24, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company's strategy of focusing on high-intent customers was not working; (ii) Company had implemented a promotional discount for dotcom domains that were likely to and did result in shorter term contracts with smaller valuations; (iii) the Company's institution of a promotional discount on one- year dotcom contracts with shorter terms was already having a material, negative impact on total bookings growth for the fourth quarter of 2025, and in turn the full year 2025; (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to ..., or visit our website at .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

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