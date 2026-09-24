OFA Group Unveils Vision For Japan's Next Premier Oceanfront Cultural Destination In Choshi City

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long-term roadmap integrates music, education, wellness, hospitality, and residential real estate into a single destination ecosystem on Chiba's Pacific coast

CHOSHI, CHIBA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group today outlined its long-term development vision and roadmap for a new oceanfront cultural destination in Choshi City, a multi-phase initiative designed to bring together classical music and the arts, education, wellness, hospitality, and residential real estate into one cohesive destination ecosystem on Japan's Pacific coast.

Located at the easternmost tip of the Kanto region, Choshi is known for its rugged coastline, the historic Inubosaki Lighthouse, some of the first sunrises in mainland Japan, a working fishing port, and the local Choshi Dentetsu rail line. OFA sees the city's natural setting and cultural heritage as the foundation for a destination that draws visitors, residents, and cultural institutions together in one place, rather than developing music, housing, and hospitality as separate, disconnected efforts.

“This is about more than any single building or event,” said Larry Wong, CEO of OFA Group.“We are working to organically link music, education, wellness, hospitality, and residential living so that Choshi's identity as a cultural destination and OFA's long-term investment in the city grow together, not on separate tracks. Every piece of this roadmap is designed to reinforce the others.”

Music as the cultural core. At the center of OFA's roadmap is a renewed commitment to classical music as Choshi's defining cultural asset. Building on lessons from its earlier festival programming, OFA is re-establishing its approach around a sustainable, brand-led business model - one that will inform how future concerts, education programs, and performance venues are developed, rather than starting from venues and working backward. OFA is in early discussions with cultural producers and organizers about multi-year programming that could begin as soon as 2028, and will share further details as those conversations progress.

A coastal home for wellness and residential living. As part of the same vision, OFA is pursuing the redevelopment of a coastal parcel in Choshi's Tokawa area into a premium, private-pay senior living community - a short walk from Choshi Dentetsu's Tokawa Station and the coastline. The project, currently under a provisional agreement with Choshi City and subject to City Council approval, is envisioned as a residence where wellness, hospitality-grade service, and Choshi's emerging cultural identity come together for residents, rather than a standalone care facility. Planning work, including site design and regulatory review, is underway.

Education and hospitality as connective tissue. OFA's roadmap also calls for education programming - tied to the destination's music and cultural offerings - and hospitality experiences that welcome visitors to Choshi for the first time and give residents and program participants reasons to stay engaged over the long term. These components are earlier in development and will be shaped in coordination with the music and residential pillars as they mature.

OFA intends to advance this roadmap in phases over the coming years, working closely with Choshi City, local stakeholders, and prospective partners at each stage. The company will provide updates as key milestones - including municipal approvals, program partnerships, and site plans - are finalized.

About OFA Group

​​OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) is a technology-driven architecture, real estate, and digital asset infrastructure company operating at the intersection of AI, construction, and blockchain. OFA is revolutionizing the architectural industry by integrating cutting-edge AI technology and an interdisciplinary approach, which improves processes for building code compliance, construction design, time management, labor efficiency, effectiveness, and overall productivity. Learn more at OFAgroup.com.

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