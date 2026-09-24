Raise The Future Named Colorado's 2026 Angels In Adoption® Honoree

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With honors in Utah, Nevada, and now Colorado, Raise the Future has been recognized in every state it serves

Denver, Colorado, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raise the Future, a nonprofit dedicated to connecting youth in foster care with caring adults and supporting those relationships for a lifetime, will receive the 2026 Angels in Adoption® honor for Colorado after being recommended by U.S. Representative Diana DeGette. The honor is presented through the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute's Angels in Adoption® Leadership Program.

“Raise the Future's tireless dedication to helping youth in foster care find permanent homes makes them a standout organization in our community," said Congresswoman Diana DeGette. "I was proud to nominate them as an Angels in Adoption Honoree, and I appreciate all they do to create strong, loving families for children.”

“This recognition brings us full circle,” said Lindsay Kaeding, CEO of Raise the Future.“Raise the Future began in Colorado, and our work has now been recognized in each of the three states we serve. It feels complete. This honor belongs to our Colorado team and reflects the years they have spent showing up for youth and families. We are grateful to Congresswoman DeGette for seeing their work and recognizing its importance.”

Raise the Future received the Utah Angels in Adoption® honor in 2022 after being nominated by U.S. Representative Blake Moore. In 2023, the organization was named Nevada's honoree after being nominated by U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen. The Angels in Adoption® Leadership Program recognizes individuals, families, and organizations that have made significant contributions to adoption, permanency, and child welfare. Since 1999, more than 3,000 honorees have received this recognition.

Kaeding and Mariana Pino, Vice President of Colorado Programs, will represent Raise the Future during the Angels in Adoption® Leadership Program in Washington, D.C., on September 28 and 29. During the two-day program, honorees will meet with members of Congress and their staff to discuss the needs of youth and families involved in adoption and foster care. The meetings allow lawmakers to hear directly from people working in child welfare and learn more about what is happening in communities across the country.

Raise the Future was founded in Colorado in 1983 and later expanded its work to Utah and Nevada. Today, the organization supports youth and families across all three states. Through family search and engagement, child-focused recruitment, and other connection services, Raise the Future helps young people find and strengthen relationships with adults they can count on. The organization also provides trauma-informed education, resources, and continued support for youth, caregivers, and families.

About Raise the Future

Connect Youth. Support Families. Create Hope.

At Raise the Future, we believe every young person deserves to go through life knowing they have a caring adult by their side. Through innovative programs and partnerships, we connect youth in foster care with stable, supportive families and provide the tools and resources they need to thrive. With a focus on building lifelong connections and supportive relationships, Raise the Future works every day to change the journey for youth in foster care, one meaningful relationship at a time. raisethefuture.org

CONTACT: Brittany Moore Raise the Future 702-436-6335 ext 460...