Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds ARS Pharmaceuticals Investors To Contact The Firm Before October 5Th Seeking Lead Plaintiff Role

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NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ARS Pharmaceuticals (“ARS” or the“Company”) (NYSE:SPRY) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ARS securities between March 9, 2026, and June 24, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until October 5, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



What are the Allegation Details?

The complaint alleges defendants provided investors with material information concerning ARS's expected timeline for expanded insurance coverage for its epinephrine nasal spray, neffy, with CVS Caremark. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence that this coverage would begin on July 1, 2026, and be in place for the summer and back-to-school allergy seasons. Plaintiff contends that defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, failing to adequately disclose the risk that the expanded insurance coverage may not be available by the July 1 deadline, and thus, ARS would not have the expanded insurance coverage for neffy with CVS Caremark for the summer and back-to-school seasons.



What are my Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ARS shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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