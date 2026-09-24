Hemab Therapeutics Strengthens Board Of Directors With Appointment Of Keli Walbert

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Keli Walbert brings two decades of commercial leadership and proven track record of successful launches to the Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemab Therapeutics (Nasdaq: COAG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies that reimagine the treatment of blood coagulation disorders to sustain life and human resilience, today announced the appointment of Keli Walbert to its Board of Directors, effective September 24, 2026. Ms. Walbert will join the Board's Audit Committee, succeeding Akshay Vaishnaw, MD, PhD, who will remain a member of the Board.

“Keli's experience turning novel scientific innovations into therapies that reach patients is exactly what Hemab needs as we work to close longstanding gaps in the treatment of bleeding disorders,” said Benny Sørensen, MD, PhD, CEO of Hemab.“As we advance our pipeline toward later-stage development, her experience building the commercial capabilities that bring new therapies to people with high-unmet-need conditions will strengthen our Board at a pivotal time for Hemab.”

“We are pleased to welcome Keli to Hemab's Board of Directors. Her commercial expertise strengthens our Board as we work to bring new therapies to people living with serious, underserved bleeding disorders,” said John Maraganore, PhD, Chair of Hemab's Board of Directors.“Her success launching medicines from very common to rare diseases is a good strategic match as we advance toward key milestones across the pipeline.”

Ms. Walbert brings more than 20 years of commercial leadership experience in biopharmaceuticals, spanning sales and marketing, market access, patient services, advocacy, and analytics. Her therapeutic background covers immunology, rheumatology, dermatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, nephrology, neurology and metabolic disease, with experience in indications of all market sizes. She most recently served as Executive Vice President, U.S. Commercial at Horizon Therapeutics, where she oversaw commercial strategy and organizational development across more than 10 marketed brands. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at AbbVie, the American Medical Association, Abbott and United Healthcare. Over the course of her career, she led the commercial launches of HUMIRA®, TEPEZZA® and DUOPA®. She has been recognized with the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association's Luminary Award and an MM+M Women of Distinction Award. She earned her master's degree from Northwestern University and bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville.

“I'm honored to join Hemab's Board at such a pivotal moment for the company,” said Ms. Walbert.“Hemab's mission to bring new options to people living with serious, high-unmet-need bleeding disorders reflects the kind of impact I've built my career around, and I look forward to helping them move their pipeline to patients as quickly and effectively as possible.”

About Hemab Therapeutics

Hemab Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies that reimagine the treatment of blood coagulation disorders to sustain life and human resilience. Hemab's mission is to discover, develop, and commercialize innovative therapies for the millions of patients worldwide suffering from serious bleeding and thrombotic diseases. Hemab is building a franchise of innovative therapeutics designed to address critical gaps in the treatment of coagulation disorders, including sutacimig (HMB-001), a bispecific antibody in clinical development for the prophylactic treatment of Glanzmann thrombasthenia and Factor VII deficiency, HMB-002, a monovalent antibody in clinical development for the prophylactic treatment of Von Willebrand Disease, and HMB-003, an antifibrinolytic targeting plasmin inhibition in clinical development for heavy menstrual bleeding.

Learn more at hemab.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Hemab's strategy, future operations, prospects and plans, objectives of management, and the clinical potential of sutacimig, HMB-002 and HMB-003, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“objective,”“ongoing,”“plan,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“should,” or“would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Hemab may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the identification and development of product candidates, including the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of and Hemab's ability to initiate and enroll patients in clinical trials; whether results from preclinical studies and earlier clinical trials will be predictive of the results of later clinical trials; whether Hemab's cash resources will be sufficient to fund Hemab's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Hemab's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Hemab's most recent Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings Hemab may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Hemab's views as of the date of this press release. Hemab anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Hemab may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Hemab's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

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