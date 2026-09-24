Eridan Expands Frequency Portfolio With FCC Certification Of N41 All-Digital Radio

Eridan develops fully digital 5G radios that combine Ultra-Clean SignalTM quality with unparalleled energy efficiency.

Second certified band demonstrates the speed and flexibility of Eridan's All-Digital platform as the company expands its frequency portfolio.

- Omid TaherniaSUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eridan announced FCC certification and commercial availability of n41, the second certified band on its All-Digital radio platform. The milestone demonstrates how quickly Eridan can bring new frequency variants to market without compromising speed, flexibility, or performance.Built on Eridan's breakthrough Switch-Mode Direct Polar transmitter, a digitally controlled, ultra-efficient design, the radio platform spans frequencies from 400 MHz to 5 GHz and can be configured for a specific band using a simple passive filter, without redesigning the radio for each new frequency. For customers, this means faster access to a consistent radio architecture across different spectrum bands and global markets.“The n41 certification proves the power and agility of Eridan's All-Digital platform. We can now deliver targeted frequency variants faster than ever, providing our partners with a versatile, high-efficiency radio platform that grows with their network needs,” said Omid Tahernia, President and CEO of Eridan.The release of n41 follows Eridan's initial band certification, with additional variants, including n77, n78, and n79, scheduled for commercial rollout in the coming months.###About EridanEridan builds 5G cellular radios that deliver Ultra-Clean SignalTM performance with significantly less power. Based in Sunnyvale, California, Eridan is Powering Wireless AI with spectral and energy-efficient radio technology that enables carrier-grade performance at a fraction of the energy footprint. Eridan

Shawna Gunther

Freestyle Marketing Group

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Eridan Expands Frequency Portfolio with FCC Certification of n41 All-Digital Radio News Provided By Freestyle Marketing Group September 24, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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