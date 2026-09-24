Media Advisory: New Video Released As UNGA Focuses On Global Security

Dr. Lieberman's new billboard truck in Manhattan today.

Amid Dueling Protests, New Video Spotlights Need for Vigilance Against Global Terrorism

- Dr. Carole LiebermanNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As world leaders gather in New York City for the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H., known as The Terrorist Therapist, is releasing a new 18‐minute public‐awareness video timed to today's address by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A mobile video display will circulate throughout Manhattan during the day amid dueling protests.The spotlight at today's UNGA is expected to fall on the Israeli‐Palestinian conflict, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas delivering separate addresses. According to media outlets, Prime Minister Netanyahu is scheduled to speak at approximately 2 p.m. ET. Reports indicate his remarks will address regional security issues, rising antisemitism, and international criticism of Israel. Additional coverage notes that his speech will reference the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who previously stated he would enforce an international arrest warrant against Netanyahu, is not expected at the UN today. Media reports indicate he will appear at an LGBTQ community center alongside the prime minister of the Netherlands while protests continue outside the UNGA.Dr. Lieberman's mobile billboard initiative has become an annual tradition. Her 9/11 anniversary video truck earlier this month marked her sixth billboard activation in New York City. Today's UNGA presentation marks her seventh. The truck will operate from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM throughout Manhattan, circulating near the United Nations (as permitted), City Hall, Gracie Mansion, major media corridors, and other high‐visibility areas.A native New Yorker, Dr. Lieberman recently attended events hosted by the National September 11 Memorial & Museum marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Her new video aims to highlight the upcoming anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and encourage continued vigilance regarding terrorism in the United States and abroad.The video opens with news clips from the NOVA music festival, showing attendees moments before the invasion by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups. The footage transitions to reports of the attack, including the deaths of 1,200 people and kidnapping of 251 festival‐goers and others, underscoring the severity of the assault and its lasting impact.Dr. Lieberman's remarks draw from her recent visit to New York City.“Having just returned from my annual visit to New York City, riding in a mobile billboard truck playing my latest music video for the Anniversary of 9/11, I had some epiphanies that I'm compelled to share. As The Terrorist Therapistfor the past 25 years, helping people cope with terrorism in America, London, Manchester, Paris and Israel, and warning that the threat is far from over, I found new meaning in the motto 'Never Forget!'”She continued:“After September 11, 2001, we swore to each other we would 'Never Forget,' meaning originally that we would never forget the people who died, the heroes who responded, and the unity we felt as a nation. But, 25 years later, the memory has dimmed and too many Americans have forgotten the most important part: Terrorists wanted to destroy America – and they still do.”Dr. Lieberman added that extremist rhetoric has increasingly appeared in cultural and academic settings. She referenced recent controversy surrounding pro‐Palestinian comments at an Ed Sheeran concert and reports of Hasan Piker speaking at Cornell.“When entertainment venues and universities begin normalizing slogans linked to Hamas, Americans should be concerned,” she said.MEDIA: Dr. Lieberman is available to discuss her new video, the mobile billboard circulating in NYC today, and related issues.

Kirsten A. Fedewa

Kirsten Fedewa & Associates, LLC

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Media Advisory: New Video Released as UNGA Focuses on Global Security News Provided By Kirsten Fedewa & Associates, LLC September 24, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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