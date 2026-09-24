MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Michael 'Schatzy" SchatzbergNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Branded Hospitality Media announces its participation in FS/TEC 2026, taking place September 23–25 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.In partnership with Displai, Branded's team will bring its Hospitality Hangout LIVE podcast studio to the conference floor, with hosts Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling recording exclusive episodes of The Hospitality Hangout, the top B2B podcast in the hospitality industry, sitting down with restaurant technology leaders shaping the future of foodservice.Branded will also host its signature evening event, Cocktails & Connections, co-partnered by Adyen, Displai, Fingermark, Square, and OpenTable, bringing together operators, founders, investors, and technology leaders for an evening of networking at FS/TEC."We prioritize FSTEC year over year because the people who attend are the individuals shaping restaurant tech." said Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of Branded Hospitality.About Branded Hospitalityrvice, technology, and capital. Through three integrated business lines (Ventures, Solutions, and Media), it helps founders, operators, investors, and corporate partners drive growth and strategic outcomes across the hospitality ecosystem.About Branded MediaBranded Hospitality Media delivers storytelling, insights, and activations that turn visibility into measurable growth through podcasting, newsletters, events, and digital content.

Julie Zucker

Branded Hospitality

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Branded Hospitality Media Heads to FSTEC 2026 with Live Podcast Studio and Cocktails & Connections News Provided By Branded Hospitality September 24, 2026, 19:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology



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