BCLCIR Calls For Continual Prayer For The Miraculous Recovery Of Neria Dov Ben Chana

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BIRMINGHAM / WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Black Christian Leadership Council on Israel Relations (BCLCIR) stands with Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter, Mrs. Chani Leiter, and the entire Leiter family as they contend for the life of their son, Neria Dov ben Chana, an IDF reservist critically wounded in a terrorist vehicle-ramming attack at the Maccabim checkpoint on Route 443 on September 23, 2026.Neria Dov ben Chana remains in critical condition at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem following emergency trauma care and complex brain surgery. Ambassador Leiter has asked the people of Israel-and all who believe in the power of prayer-to intercede, stating that his son“needs a miracle.” The Council answers that call.Continual Prayer FocusWe invite pastors, congregations, prayer networks, and friends of Israel worldwide to pray by name for Neria Dov ben Chana-for complete healing, restoration of mind and body, strength for the medical teams at Shaare Zedek, and comfort and courage for the Leiter family. This family has already given one son, Major Moshe Yedidya Leiter, of blessed memory, who fell in Gaza in November 2023. Neria continued to serve in the reserves after that loss. We honor that fidelity and now lift him before the Lord.The Council condemns this act of terrorism without reservation. Palestinian terrorism seeks to uproot the people of Israel from their land. We choose life. Black Christian leaders historically and presently stand with Israel's right to exist, to defend itself, and to live in peace. That conviction is not suspended in crisis; it is confirmed by it.“We believe, with Ambassador Leiter, that when the people of God unite, miracles happen,” said the Council's co-chairs.“Our global prayer network is already engaged. We ask every church and partner to keep Neria Dov ben Chana before the throne until healing comes.”BCLCIR founding leadership will continue to coordinate prayer, pastoral support, and public solidarity with Jewish and Christian partners. Updates will be shared as the family and medical teams permit.How to PrayPray by name: Neria Dov ben Chana. Ask for a miracle of healing, wisdom for surgeons and nurses, peace for Ambassador Leiter and Mrs. Chani Leiter, and protection over the people of Israel.Media ContactBlack Christian Leadership Council on Israel Relations |

Pastor Brandy Gibson

Black Christian Leadership Council on Israel Relations

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BCLCIR Calls for Continual Prayer for the Miraculous Recovery of Neria Dov ben Chana News Provided By Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel September 24, 2026, 19:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics, Religion, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.