Silver Lining Launches 'The Economy Is My Business Tour' In Los Angeles

Join us in Los Angeles for the last stop on The Economy Is My Business Tour.

A Live Small Business Growth Workshop Empowering Small Business Owners to Reclaim Power, Pride, and Agency in the U.S. Economy

- Carissa Reiniger, Founder & CEO of Silver LiningLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Silver Lining, which created the world's leading behavior-change science-based platform that helps small businesses set and hit realistic financial goals, is bringing“The Economy Is My Business Tour” to Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PST, with the generous support of Wells Fargo.This live small business growth workshop is part of a national five-city tour designed to put SMBs back at the center of the U.S. economy. At a time of growing volatility and uncertainty, Silver Lining is delivering a clear message: Small business is the heart and soul of the economy-and the economy is built one small business at a time.Reclaiming the Economy, One Small Business at a TimeThe Economy Is My Business Tour is a call to action. Small business owners are invited to reclaim pride, power, and agency by remembering three essential truths:1. They can change the economy by growing their business.2. They create real impact by generating income for themselves, their families, and their communities.3. They build lasting power by succeeding together, in community.What to Expect in Los AngelesThe Los Angeles event will feature Silver Lining Founder and CEO Carissa Reiniger leading a live silv=rTM small business growth workshop. Attendees will receive a practical, action-oriented roadmap to grow sales, profit, and long-term sustainability. Thanks to Wells Fargo's support through the American Small Business Growth Program, attendees will have the opportunity to join Silver Lining's silv=rTM platform at a pay-what-you-can rate. Participants will also receive exclusive“The Economy Is My Business” merch and a silv=rTM swag bag.True to the campaign's mission, every dollar spent will go directly to local small business owners, creating immediate economic impact within the Los Angeles community.Limited Seats, Extraordinary ValueAttendance is intentionally limited. While the true ticket value is $299, Wells Fargo's support allows tickets to be offered for just $19. RSVP for the Los Angeles stop on our tour here: .There are also select seats available at no cost, and participants can reach out to... for the promo code.------------About Silver LiningSilver Lining was started in 2005 by Carissa Reiniger, who had a degree in psychology and moved to Toronto, Canada, after graduating from college. There, she worked for a global ad agency but quickly realized she really liked business and that her job wasn't right for her.As she became familiar with Toronto, specifically its small businesses, she was struck by how amazing all the small business owners she met were. She also found that they had the same problems: Not enough money, not enough time, and no idea how to find customers. This is when she decided she wanted to help small business owners fix those common problems.Silver Lining has the world's leading behavior-change science-based platform, silv=rTM, that helps small businesses set and hit their realistic financial goals. Silver Lining also has silv=rTM Capital and small. With silv=rTM Capital, we offer loans to our small business owners based on their behavior and data in silv=rTM. small. is our media brand, which houses small, where we highlight small business owners each week with a new issue.

Sierra Campbell

Silver Lining

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Silver Lining Launches 'The Economy Is My Business Tour' in Los Angeles News Provided By Silver Lining Ltd September 24, 2026, 19:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.