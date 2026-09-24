Under New Ownership - Windmill Dry Cleaner & Laundry In Carlsbad, CA

New Ownership Laundry & Dry Cleaning in Carlsbad, Ca

Laundry and Dry Cleaning Pick Up & Delivery in Carlsbad, Ca

New ownership brings fresh energy and a renewed commitment to quality dry cleaning, laundry services, and customer care in Carlsbad.

- David SentenoCARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New Ownership Brings Expanded Dry Cleaning, Laundry & Alteration Services to CarlsbadWindmill Dry Cleaning Services begins a fresh chapter with pickup and delivery, expert alterations, military uniform patch sewing, and special-event garment care.Serving Carlsbad, Rancho Santa Fe and Del Mar With Professional Dry Cleaning, Wash & Fold Laundry, Alterations, Pickup and DeliveryWindmill Dry Cleaning Services is excited to announce a fresh chapter under new ownership, bringing a renewed commitment to quality, convenience and personalized service to customers throughout Carlsbad, Rancho Santa Fe, Del Mar and surrounding North County San Diego communities.With work, family, travel and everyday responsibilities competing for time, keeping up with laundry, dry cleaning and garment care can quickly become another chore on an already busy schedule. Windmill Dry Cleaning Services is helping make life easier with professional dry cleaning, wash-and-fold laundry, alterations, specialty garment care, and convenient pickup and delivery.Your Clothes. Your Time. Our Priority.The new ownership of Windmill Dry Cleaning Services is focused on a simple goal: providing exceptional garment care while helping customers reclaim valuable time in their day.“We understand how busy life can get. Our goal is to make dry cleaning, laundry and garment care one less thing our customers have to worry about,” said David Senteno, owner of Windmill Dry Cleaning Services.“We're excited to serve our community and provide the quality, convenience and personal attention our customers deserve.”Whether it's professional attire that needs to be ready for the workweek, everyday clothing, a military uniform requiring patches to be professionally sewn on, or a gown that needs alterations before a wedding, gala or special event, Windmill Dry Cleaning Services provides professional garment-care solutions for life's everyday needs and important occasions.Professional Dry Cleaning, Laundry & Alteration ServicesWindmill Dry Cleaning Services offers:Professional Dry CleaningWash & Fold Laundry ServicesPickup & DeliveryProfessional AlterationsWedding & Special-Event Gown AlterationsGala & Formalwear AlterationsMilitary Uniform AlterationsMilitary Patch Sewing & PlacementProfessional & Business Attire CareEveryday Garment CareResidential Laundry ServicesConvenient Solutions for Busy Professionals and FamiliesAlterations for the Moments That MatterSome garments require more than cleaning. They require attention to fit, detail and presentation.Windmill Dry Cleaning Services provides professional alterations for everyday clothing as well as special garments, including wedding attire, gowns, formalwear and clothing for galas and special events.The company also provides military uniform alterations and professional patch sewing, helping service members ensure their uniforms are properly prepared and professionally presented.From an important military uniform to the gown worn for a wedding or special celebration, Windmill understands that certain garments carry significance far beyond the fabric itself.Serving Carlsbad, Rancho Santa Fe & Del MarConveniently located in Carlsbad, California, Windmill Dry Cleaning Services serves customers throughout Carlsbad, Rancho Santa Fe, Del Mar and surrounding North County San Diego communities.Pickup and delivery services provide an added level of convenience for customers who would rather spend their time working, enjoying family, heading to the beach or simply doing something other than making another trip to the dry cleaner.A Fresh Approach Under New OwnershipThe ownership transition represents more than a change in leadership. It marks a renewed commitment to delivering the dependable, personal service customers expect from a trusted local business.Windmill Dry Cleaning Services plans to build on its established presence while continuing to improve the customer experience and make professional garment care, laundry and alterations as convenient and stress-free as possible.New ownership. Fresh commitment. More convenience.Because when life gets busy, your dry cleaning, laundry and garment care shouldn't slow you down.About Windmill Dry Cleaning ServicesWindmill Dry Cleaning Services is a professional dry cleaning, laundry and alteration service based in Carlsbad, California, proudly serving Carlsbad, Rancho Santa Fe, Del Mar and surrounding North County San Diego communities. Services include professional dry cleaning, wash-and-fold laundry, alterations, wedding and formal gown alterations, military uniform alterations and patch sewing, garment care, and convenient pickup and delivery for busy professionals, families and residents.Media ContactWindmill Dry Cleaning & Laundry ServicesCarlsbad, CaliforniaOwner: David SentenoPhone: (760) 632-0125Website:

David Senteno

Windmill Dry Cleaning & Laundry

+1 760-632-0125

email us here

NEW OWNERSHIP- Dry Cleaning / Laundry Pick up and Delivery Carlsbad CA

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