Schoenherr Roofing Expands Roof Installation Services in Birmingham, MI Ahead of Michigan's First Freeze

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After storms brought 60-70 mph gusts and 2-inch hail to Southeast Michigan, Schoenherr Roofing is expanding Birmingham and Royal Oak roof installation capacity before the first snow.

Romeo, MI, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schoenherr Roofing is expanding its roofing in Birmingham, MI, scheduling this fall following the September 2 to 3 severe weather outbreak that NWS Detroit reports brought 60 to 70 mph gusts, 2-inch hail, and nearly 300,000 power outages across Southeast Michigan. That storm closed a hail season HailTrace put at more than 69 Michigan events. Detroit's average first measurable snowfall is November 16. Mid-September to mid-November is the last reliable installation window of the year, and it is open now.

Asphalt shingles require warm days to seal properly. A roof installed or replaced before temperatures drop seals as designed and enters winter ready. A roof that misses that window, or that carries storm damage into winter unrepaired, does not. Schoenherr Roofing is accepting roof installation appointments in Birmingham MI, and Royal Oak now, while the sealing window is still available and before post-storm scheduling fills.

Schoenherr Roofing is one of 13 contractors nationwide named a 2025 Owens Corning MVP Top Performer for the Great Lakes region, selected from a pool exceeding 100,000 certified roofers. That distinction is not incidental to this moment. Birmingham and Royal Oak property owners assessing storm damage or planning fall installation need a contractor who can deliver Owens Corning's enhanced manufacturer warranties and has the verified track record to back them.

"Southeast Michigan just had its worst hail season in years, and the window to do something about it before winter is closing. We have the capacity and the certification to get roofs installed and sealed before the first snow. That window does not move."

- Ross Schoenherr, Founder and Owner, Schoenherr Roofing







Schoenherr Roofing

What the September 2 to 3 Storm Left Behind

The September 2 to 3 outbreak was not an isolated event. It closed a hail season that HailTrace tracked at more than 69 Michigan events. Hail damage to asphalt shingles does not always announce itself from the ground. Granule loss, bruising, and cracked shingle tabs reduce a roof's ability to shed water and resist winter ice loading, but they are not visible without a trained inspection. A roof that looks intact after a storm may be carrying damage that reveals itself under the first heavy snow or freeze-thaw cycle of the season.

Fall roof inspection Birmingham MI assessments performed now identify that damage while the installation window is still open, before winter conditions make the findings academic. Schoenherr Roofing is scheduling post-storm inspections across Birmingham and Royal Oak for property owners who want to know what September left on their roof before November closes the options.

The Sealing Window: Why Mid-September to Mid-November Is the Deadline

Asphalt shingles seal through a thermally activated process that requires sustained daytime temperatures above approximately 40 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Detroit's average first measurable snowfall arrives November 16, and temperatures in the weeks before that date are already compressing the reliable sealing window. A roof installed in October still has time to seal. A roof installed in late November may not, and an unsealed shingle course entering a Michigan winter is a roof entering winter underperforming.

Residential roofing Birmingham MI installation and roof replacement Birmingham MI projects that begin in September come with time to seal, time for a post-installation inspection, and time to correct any findings before the ground freezes. Projects deferred to November are working against the calendar. Schoenherr Roofing is accepting fall appointments now specifically to protect that margin.

What Schoenherr Roofing Delivers in Birmingham and Royal Oak

Roof Installation and Replacement

Schoenherr Roofing residential roofing installation and replacement services cover asphalt shingle and metal roofing systems across Birmingham, Royal Oak, and the surrounding Oakland County region. As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred contractor, Schoenherr can offer enhanced manufacturer warranties unavailable through standard installers.

Post-Storm Inspection

Schoenherr Roofing schedules post-storm inspections for Birmingham and Royal Oak property owners assessing September 2 to 3 storm damage. Inspection findings determine whether repair, partial replacement, or full replacement is the appropriate response, and they connect directly with fall installation scheduling while the sealing window remains open.

Fall Roof Inspection Birmingham, MI

Beyond post-storm assessment, Schoenherr Roofing conducts fall roof inspections that evaluate overall shingle condition, flashing integrity, and system performance ahead of winter. Issues identified in fall cost less to correct than the same issues identified after a Michigan winter has worked on them.

Oakland County Roofing Company Coverage

Schoenherr Roofing serves Birmingham, Royal Oak, and the broader Oakland County region from its Rochester and Romeo locations. As an Oakland County roofing company with more than 30 years of Southeast Michigan experience, Schoenherr brings local knowledge of regional weather patterns, material performance, and installation timing to every project. Fall appointments are available now at schoenherrroofing.com or by calling (248) 422-2910.







Schoenherr Roofing

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the installation window close before winter?

Asphalt shingles seal through a thermally activated process that requires sustained warm temperatures. Detroit's average first measurable snowfall arrives November 16, and temperatures in the weeks prior compress the reliable sealing window. Roofs installed before mid-November have time to seal properly. Roofs installed later may not.

How do I know if the September storms damaged my roof?

Hail damage to asphalt shingles, including granule loss, bruising, and cracked tabs, is often not visible from the ground. A trained inspection is the reliable method. Schoenherr Roofing is scheduling post-storm inspections across Birmingham and Royal Oak for property owners who want a documented assessment before winter.

What does Owens Corning Platinum Preferred mean for a homeowner?

Platinum Preferred is Owens Corning's highest contractor certification level. Schoenherr Roofing's status as one of 13 Owens Corning MVP Top Performers nationwide in 2025 means it can offer enhanced manufacturer warranties that extend beyond what standard certified installers provide.

Is fall a good time to replace a roof in Michigan?

Yes, provided installation begins early enough to allow proper sealing before temperatures drop. Mid-September through mid-November is the reliable window. Schoenherr Roofing schedules fall projects specifically to complete within that window.

About Schoenherr Roofing

Schoenherr Roofing is a family-owned roofing contractor serving Southeast Michigan since 1995, with locations in Romeo, Rochester, Sterling Heights, Novi, and Grand Rapids. The company provides residential roofing installation, roof replacement, roof repair, and post-storm inspection services across Oakland County and the broader Detroit metro region. In 2025, Schoenherr Roofing was named an Owens Corning MVP Top Performer for the Great Lakes region, one of 13 contractors selected nationwide from a pool exceeding 100,000 certified roofers. The company holds a 4.9-star average across more than 1,000 verified customer reviews. To schedule a fall inspection or installation appointment, visit schoenherrroofing.com or call (248) 422-2910.

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Contact:

Schoenherr Roofing

102 W St Clair St, Romeo, MI 48065

(248) 422-2910



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Schoenherr Roofing Expands Roof Installation Services in Birmingham, MI Ahead of Michigan's First Freeze