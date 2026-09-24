MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AKA Tree Service says a thinning crown in Alpharetta trees can signal drought stress or pests, so get a professional evaluation.

Norcross, GA, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to current drought conditions across North Fulton, AKA Tree Service is expanding its pine care services in Alpharetta, Roswell, and Johns Creek. Drought-stressed pines can be more vulnerable to bark beetles, making thinning crowns, needle discoloration, and other signs of decline worth investigating. AKA Tree Service is now offering dedicated pine evaluation appointments, preventive treatments when appropriate, and expanded crane-assisted removal capacity for trees that cannot reasonably be preserved.

AKA Tree Service

That is important, because not every pine requires the same approach. Some can simply be monitored, others may benefit from treatment, and some may need to come down. AKA Tree Service's Alpharetta evaluations start by looking at the visible symptoms of decline, as well as nearby environmental clues and signs of beetle activity. Two neighboring pines might exhibit similar symptoms, but be suffering from different issues and require different approaches.







AKA Tree Service

That distinction is especially important during periods of drought, when stressed pines may show symptoms that homeowners associate with bark beetles. The Georgia Forestry Commission's 2026 southern pine beetle outlook predicts moderate activity in the Piedmont, with some of the highest trap counts and predicted activity occurring west of metro Atlanta rather than in Fulton County.

AKA Tree Service tree removal in Alpharetta. The company provides tree services in Alpharetta, GA, giving homeowners throughout North Fulton a reliable source for professional arborist assessments and comprehensive tree care.

“Drought-stressed pines can decline for several reasons, and the symptoms aren't always obvious at first,” a company spokesperson said.“A thinning crown doesn't necessarily mean bark beetles are responsible, and signs of stress don't automatically mean a tree needs to come down. The first step is figuring out what's affecting the tree and how far the problem has progressed.”

A Pine That Looks OK Today May Not Stay That Way

Pine decline can progress quickly, and a tree that can reasonably be monitored today may require a different response if its condition worsens. Increasing crown thinning, dying branches, new signs of bark beetle activity, or evidence of structural deterioration can all change the recommendation. That's why tree healthcare in Alpharetta often includes monitoring the way a tree changes over time rather than relying on a single inspection.

It's also important to consider the tree's location. A declining pine in an open area may pose relatively little risk to people or property, while a similar tree over a home, driveway, or other frequently used area may warrant more immediate action. A certified arborist in Alpharetta can consider both the tree's condition and what could be affected if it fails.

When a pine's condition changes, AKA Tree Service can provide the tree services in Alpharetta, GA needed to address the problem, from continued monitoring and tree healthcare to removal when necessary. If a tree becomes unstable or poses an immediate hazard, emergency tree service may be appropriate.

AKA Tree Service Key Features and Facts

Primary service areas: Alpharetta, Roswell, Johns Creek, and North Fulton County

Added capacity: Dedicated pine evaluations, crane-assisted removal, and preventive trunk treatments

Evaluation basis: Canopy condition, bark symptoms, tree vigor, structural condition, and site factors shape the assessment of each pine.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does drought stress mean a pine has bark beetles?

A: No. Drought can weaken pine defenses and increase susceptibility, but stress alone does not establish infestation.

Q: What changes in a pine are worth having evaluated?

A: Thinning foliage, discoloration, branch dieback, or other noticeable canopy changes can warrant closer evaluation, particularly when decline progresses rather than stabilizes.

To learn how AKA Tree Service evaluates declining pines across North Fulton, visit

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About AKA Tree Service

AKA Tree Service provides professional tree care for residential and commercial properties throughout the Atlanta area. Based in Norcross, the company combines professional arboricultural expertise with the equipment and field capabilities needed to handle everything from tree assessments and plant health care to complex removals. Its“Cut with Confidence” philosophy reflects the company's focus on helping property owners make informed decisions about their trees.

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AKA Tree Service

585 Langford Lane NW, Norcross, GA 30071

404-713-4305



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AKA Tree Service Expands Tree Services in Alpharetta, GA as Drought-Stressed Pines Face Bark Beetle Threats