Fisher Electric Expands Solar Panel and Battery Installation Services in Felton, CA as Fall PSPS Season Opens

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After three PG&E power shutoffs in 2026 and the end of the 25D tax credit, Fisher Electric is expanding solar and battery installation capacity in Felton and Ben Lomond.

Scotts Valley, CA, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisher Electric is expanding its solar panel installation in Felton, CA and Ben Lomond this fall as three 2026 Public Safety Power Shutoffs have already demonstrated what the NIFC's September 1 outlook flags as a continuing risk: below-normal fuel moisture and offshore wind events as the fall wildcard for areas west of the Sierra crest. PG&E carried out PSPS events on May 17 to 18, June 10 to 11, and July 15 to 16. Felton and Ben Lomond residents remember what the CZU fire of August and September 2020 and the October 2020 PSPS that hit the upper San Lorenzo Valley looked like. The question for this fall is not whether conditions that produce shutoffs exist. They do. The question is whether a home is ready for one.

The incentive picture adds urgency that is calendar-specific. The federal 25D residential clean energy credit no longer applies to systems completed in 2026. SGIP residential storage budgets in PG&E territory show closed or waitlisted as of September 7. The financial case for solar and battery installation is not getting stronger by waiting. Fisher Electric is scheduling Powerwall 3 retrofit appointments, performance audits, and gateway checks across Felton and Ben Lomond now, while fall installation capacity is available and before the next shutoff event resets the conversation.

"Three PSPS events before fall even starts. The upper San Lorenzo Valley knows what those look like, and it knows what October wind events can do. A solar and battery system does not prevent a shutoff. It means the shutoff does not stop your household. We are expanding our Felton and Ben Lomond capacity now because the time to install is before the event, not after it."

- Fisher Electric Inc.







Fisher Electric

What 2026's PSPS Events Mean for Felton and Ben Lomond Homeowners

The three 2026 shutoff events are not anomalies. They reflect the same offshore wind and fuel moisture conditions the NIFC identifies as the ongoing fall risk west of the Sierra crest. For Felton and Ben Lomond, those conditions are local history as well as current forecast. The October 2020 PSPS and the CZU fire that preceded it established the upper San Lorenzo Valley as one of the regions where grid shutoffs and wildfire risk overlap most directly.

A solar-plus-battery system addresses that overlap at the household level. During a PSPS event, a home with a solar array and battery storage can maintain power for critical loads - refrigeration, medical equipment, lighting, communications - independent of the grid. A home without storage loses power with everyone else, regardless of whether panels are on the roof.

Fisher Electric's solar panel installation and battery storage services are designed around the specific conditions of Santa Cruz County's mountain communities, where grid exposure during shutoff events, steep terrain, and the shade profiles created by mature tree canopy all affect system design in ways that flat suburban installations do not require the same consideration.

The Incentive Window: What Is Still Available and What Is Not

The federal 25D residential clean energy credit provided a 30 percent tax credit for qualifying solar and battery storage systems. It no longer applies to systems completed in 2026. Homeowners who were waiting on that credit no longer have it as a reason to wait.

SGIP, California's Self-Generation Incentive Program, provided rebates for residential battery storage in PG&E territory. As of September 7, residential storage budgets in PG&E territory show closed or waitlisted. That program is not a reason to delay either.

What remains available is the installation itself, at current equipment and labor costs, before fall shutoff season is fully underway. Fisher Electric is scheduling appointments in Felton and Ben Lomond now for homeowners who want to know what a system would cost, what it would cover, and how quickly it can be installed before the next offshore wind event arrives.







Fisher Electric

What Fisher Electric Delivers in Felton and Ben Lomond This Fall

Solar Panel Installation Felton, CA

Fisher Electric's licensed electricians design and install solar arrays for Felton and Ben Lomond properties, accounting for the shade profiles, roof orientations, and structural conditions specific to Santa Cruz County mountain homes. System design connects directly with battery storage to ensure the array and backup capacity work as an integrated system rather than separate components.

Powerwall 3 Retrofit and Battery Installation

For homes with existing solar arrays operating without storage, Fisher Electric is scheduling Powerwall 3 retrofit appointments in Felton and Ben Lomond this fall. A battery retrofit converts a grid-tied solar system into one that maintains power during a PSPS event, without requiring full system replacement.

Performance Audits and Gateway Checks

For existing solar and battery systems, Fisher Electric conducts performance audits and gateway checks to verify that systems are operating at rated capacity and that battery storage is configured to handle the loads it was designed to cover. A system that has not been audited since installation may not perform as expected during an extended shutoff.

Ben Lomond and Felton Coverage

Fisher Electric serves Felton, Ben Lomond, and the surrounding upper San Lorenzo Valley communities. Fall installation and audit appointments are available now. To schedule, visit fisherelectricinc.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does a solar system keep my power on during a PSPS event?

Not without battery storage. A grid-tied solar array without a battery shuts down during a PSPS event as a safety requirement. A solar-plus-battery system with the appropriate gateway configuration can maintain power for designated critical loads during a shutoff, independent of the grid.

Is the federal 25D tax credit still available?

The federal 25D residential clean energy credit no longer applies to systems completed in 2026. Homeowners considering installation should consult a tax professional regarding what credits or deductions may apply to their specific situation.

What is a Powerwall 3 retrofit?

A Powerwall 3 retrofit adds Tesla battery storage to an existing solar installation that currently operates without backup capacity. It converts a grid-tied system into one that can maintain power during a PSPS event without replacing the existing solar array.

How long does installation take?

Installation timelines vary depending on system size, permit processing, and utility interconnection requirements. Fisher Electric can provide a project-specific timeline during the initial consultation. Scheduling now, before fall PSPS season peaks, provides the best available margin.

About Fisher Electric Inc.

Fisher Electric Inc. is a licensed electrical contractor serving Felton, Ben Lomond, and the surrounding Santa Cruz County region. The company provides solar panel installation, battery storage installation, Powerwall retrofits, whole-home generator installation, and electrical services for residential and commercial properties. To schedule a fall solar or battery installation consultation, visit Fisher Electric at fisherelectricinc.com.

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Contact

Fisher Electric

5167 Scotts Valley Dr, Scotts Valley, CA 95066

(831) 531-9800

fisherelectricinc.com

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Fisher Electric Expands Solar Panel and Battery Installation Services in Felton, CA as Fall PSPS Season Opens