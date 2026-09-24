Amid Rising Household Costs, Cleveland Residents Turn To Digitalc For Affordable Internet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DigitalC surpasses 12,500 connected households, representing more than 30,000 residents, as demand grows for its $18-a-month Canopy high-speed home internet service.

Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families face continued pressure from rising household expenses, Cleveland residents are turning to Canopy, Powered by DigitalC, for affordable, high-speed home internet in growing numbers.

Since launching its citywide initiative in January 2024, DigitalC has connected more than 12,500 Cleveland households, representing more than 30,000 residents, with recent monthly growth significantly outpacing earlier periods of expansion.

The increase comes as families pay more for everyday necessities. According to AAA, the average price of regular gasoline in the Cleveland metropolitan area reached $4.48 per gallon on Sept. 24, compared with $3.01 a year earlier, an increase of approximately 49%. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that Midwest consumer prices rose 3.6% over the 12 months ending in August 2026, with energy costs increasing 16.5% and electricity prices rising 6.5%.

Through Canopy, Cleveland residents receive high-speed home internet for $18 per month, with no contracts, hidden fees or introductory pricing that expires. Through a special partnership with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD), families with students enrolled in the district receive Canopy high-speed home internet at no monthly cost.

“We are out in the community every day, talking with families at school open houses, the food bank and neighborhood events. We hear what they are dealing with, and we know how important it is for them to stay connected,” said Joshua Edmonds, DigitalC's chief executive officer.“That is what it means to be a community-based network. We are part of the community we serve, delivering the internet experience residents deserve, at a price they can afford.”

According to a 2026 Consumer Reports report, the median monthly broadband bill among its surveyed members was $89, up from $85 the previous year. For a household previously paying $89 per month, switching to Canopy's $18 monthly plan would represent $852 in annual savings. Those dollars can remain in family budgets for groceries, transportation, utilities and other everyday needs.

Before DigitalC launched its citywide initiative, Cleveland faced one of the nation's most significant urban connectivity gaps, leaving thousands of households without access to high-speed home internet. Today, DigitalC has deployed a citywide network, making affordable, high-speed home internet available to residents across Cleveland.

High-speed home internet connects residents to essential services, including telehealth, employment, workforce training and education. For families with school-age children, home connectivity supports homework, online learning and communication with teachers.

DigitalC pairs home internet service with practical digital skills training through Click, Powered by DigitalC. Since 2024, the organization and its partners have helped train more than 30,000 residents, supporting its mission to bridge the digital divide.

DigitalC's growth comes as its community-based broadband approach attracts national attention. In August, DigitalC received three honors at the 2026 Broadband Communities Awards in Houston: Broadband Provider of the Year, Customer Experience Award and Broadband Visionary Award for CEO Joshua Edmonds.

DigitalC's citywide initiative in Cleveland is supported by public, private and philanthropic partners, including the city of Cleveland, Cleveland City Council, the state of Ohio and the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation. Together, these partners are helping expand access to affordable, high-speed home internet and advance Cleveland's progress toward becoming a fully digitally empowered city.

Building on its work in Cleveland, DigitalC is expanding the Cleveland Model into Detroit through the Detroit Last Mile Initiative. Supported by a $3.5 million investment from Rocket Community Fund, the initiative will bring affordable, high-speed home internet to Detroit Housing Commission communities and surrounding neighborhoods.

About DigitalC

DigitalC is a Cleveland-based nonprofit technology social enterprise on a mission to bridge the digital divide, for good. Through Canopy, Powered by DigitalC, the organization connects residents to high-speed home internet that solves for affordability without compromising quality. Through Click, Powered by DigitalC, it equips residents with essential digital skills for work, education, health care and everyday life. DigitalC's community-based approach to connectivity and digital empowerment, known as the Cleveland Model, is creating a blueprint for communities across the country.

Learn more at .

Attachment

DigitalC CEO Joshua Edmonds Connects With Families

CONTACT: Valerie Jerome DigitalC 440-665-5087...