E-Comm Begins Phased Migration To Next Generation 9-1-1 Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Comm has begun its migration to the Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) network, marking a significant milestone in British Columbia's broader transition to a modernized emergency telecommunications system.

NG9-1-1 will replace Canada's decades-old analog infrastructure with a new digital network. The transition has been federally mandated by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

Over the next two months, E-Comm will transition from the historical 9-1-1 analog system to NG9-1-1. E-Comm provides 9-1-1 services as the first point of contact for 99% of 9-1-1 callers in B.C., and it is within these regions that the transition will take place. This week, communities on Vancouver Island were the first to "go-live" on NG9-1-1 as part of E-Comm's phased transition project.

Staggered migrations to the new network will take place between now and the end of November 2026. The transition to NG9-1-1 is being completed in phases to ensure a safe, reliable implementation that prioritizes the continuity of vital 9-1-1 service that British Columbians rely on during emergencies.

“E-Comm's transition to Next Generation 9-1-1 is a critical step in modernizing how emergency calls are received and managed,” says Nancy Blair, Interim President & CEO of E-Comm.“This work strengthens the reliability of our 9-1-1 system today, while laying the groundwork for future technologies that will better support both the public and first responders.”

E-Comm has worked closely with the Province of B.C., local governments, emergency service agencies and telecommunications partners to coordinate the transition to NG9-1-1.

In 2023, the Province announced $150 million to support the technology upgrade across the province, including $90 million to fund E-Comm's implementation.

What callers to 9-1-1 can expect

The transition to NG9-1-1 will happen behind the scenes and will be largely invisible to the public. Callers will continue to dial 9-1-1 the same way they do today and will connect with emergency call-takers based on the service required – police, fire or ambulance, and location where they need help.

While callers will not notice any immediate changes when dialing 9-1-1, the new system lays the foundation for future enhancements to better support public and first responder safety, such as real-time-text to 9-1-1, more accurate caller location information and the sharing of streaming video. These capabilities are not part of E-Comm's initial transition in 2026, and timing will largely be dependent on a national rollout to be determined by the CRTC.

New automated callback system introduced

The only public facing change will be the introduction of an automated callback system. With faster digital technology, the new NG9-1-1 network will detect all calls, including those disconnected within milliseconds that are not received by E-Comm today.

As a result, the number of accidental or pocket dials to 9-1-1 will increase. The new callback system will help manage this increased volume by automatically following up on quick hang up calls; the system will provide callers with options to reconnect with a 9-1-1 call taker or indicate if the call was accidental.

How the automated callback system works:



If a 9-1-1 call disconnects almost immediately before reaching a 9-1-1 call taker, the system will automatically call back using a ten-digit number beginning with a 604-area code.

Callers will hear a recorded message and can press 1 to reach a 9-1-1 call taker or 3 to indicate the call was accidental. If unanswered, a second automated callback will be placed.

Click here for a visual explanation on how the callback system works.

It is important to note that the automated callback applies only to 9-1-1 calls that have been disconnected very quickly before reaching a 9-1-1 call taker. Calls that disconnect after reaching a 9-1-1 call taker will receive a manual call back by a 9-1-1 call taker just as they do today. The launch of the automated callback will align with the phased migration to the new network and will be available across B.C. as of October 6, 2026.

Quick Facts on NG9-1-1



E-Comm is leading the largest NG9-1-1 implementation project in Canada, on behalf of 25 regional districts for 9-1-1, 71 police and fire agencies, and project partners including BC Emergency Health Services, the BC RCMP and Saanich Fire Department.

E-Comm's project is one part of a mandated national transition to NG9-1-1. Other emergency communications centres and agencies across Canada and in B.C. are completing their transitions independently and on their own timelines.

The phased transition will take place from September to November 2026.

NG9-1-1 replaces aging analog infrastructure with a modern, secure digital network.

The public should continue to call 9-1-1 exactly as they do today.

Future capabilities like real-time text to 9-1-1 are not available during this initial phase and will be introduced separately and at a future date. The new automated callback system will return calls that are quickly disconnected before reaching a 9-1-1 call taker, providing callers with an option to reconnect to 9-1-1 during an emergency.

For more information about the transition to NG9-1-1 visit ecomm911.ca/NG911



CONTACT: E-Comm 9-1-1...