York U Receives Nearly $10 Million From Wellcome To Continue The Fight Against Antimicrobial Resistance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Strategy Lab's AMR Policy Accelerator announces four-year strategic plan that will focus on global governance and national policies

Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a global health environment where funding is increasingly tight, York University based Global Strategy Lab (GSL) is launching a four-year strategic plan for its initiative, the AMR Policy Accelerator to drive progress against antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Unveiled today by GSL Director Mathieu JP Poirier and Accelerator Managing Director, Geneviève Boily-Larouche, the plan is supported by $9.6 million (£5 million) from Wellcome – a leading global health philanthropy.

“The threat of antimicrobial resistance is no less pressing today than when we launched the Accelerator in 2022, but we are determined to ensure that the recent adoption of a global scientific panel and action plan for AMR will mark a turning point in the global fight against this silent pandemic,” says Poirier, also an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Health at York.“We are proud that Wellcome has been with us since day one, and this renewal of funding signals the impact of our work and the significance of our strategic plan.”

Started with support from Wellcome, the Accelerator catalyzes scientific research and evidence-informed policy to support governments to act on the ongoing crisis of AMR.

“There has been some important progress made against the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance in the past decade. However, many countries are still facing challenges to develop and deliver impactful, evidence-based national action plans due to the complex, multi-faceted nature of AMR. Global Strategy Lab's work plays a vital role in supporting countries, particularly in the global south, to be better equipped to tackle AMR, including mobilisation of the international evidence panel,” says Jeremy Knox, Head of Infectious Disease Policy at Wellcome.

To date, projects have included research to inform global governance mechanisms, the creation of practical policy tools to support implementation of national action plans on AMR and providing capacity strengthening activities to over 200 AMR policymakers, international organization staff and civil society partners in 75 countries.

The work has also taken on a greater emphasis on making sure gender and equity provisions are in place when considering appropriate and effective AMR policies.

"This investment is a powerful endorsement of the talent and ambition of our researchers," says Lisa Philipps, Interim President and Vice-Chancellor of York University. "Antimicrobial resistance is one of the most urgent health threats of our time, and meeting it will take strong evidence, global collaboration and a real commitment to equity. The Global Strategy Lab brings all three. York is proud to be the home of this work, and grateful to Wellcome for backing it over the long term.”

GSL announced today that from 2026-2030, the Accelerator's work will focus on two connected priority areas:



Strengthening AMR global governance: Working with international organizations and global partners to support policy solutions and normative guidance that are grounded in evidence, equity, accountability, and a One Health approach. Championing evidence-informed national policy decisions: Working with national and regional partners to create practical tools that help translate research and global policy guidance into context-appropriate, sustainable, and feasible national-level action

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About York University

York is a modern, multi-campus, urban university located in Toronto, Ontario. Backed by a diverse group of students, faculty, staff, alumni and partners, we bring a uniquely global perspective to help solve societal challenges, drive positive change, and prepare our students for meaningful life and career paths. York's Glendon Campus is home to Southern Ontario's Centre of Excellence for French Language and Bilingual Postsecondary Education. York's campus in Costa Rica offers students exceptional transnational learning opportunities and innovative programs, while at the Markham Campus, innovation, technology, entrepreneurship and industry collaboration are built into every program. York's new School of Medicine, the first Canadian medical school to focus on community-based primary health-care education, will welcome its first cohort in September 2028 (subject to accreditation). York was recently named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for the 14th consecutive year. Together, we can make things right for our communities, our planet, and our future.

About Wellcome

Wellcome supports science to solve the urgent health challenges facing everyone. We support discovery research into life, health and wellbeing, and we're taking on three worldwide health challenges: mental health, infectious disease and climate and health.

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Launch of AMR Policy Accelerator and $9.6M donation

CONTACT: Sandra McLean York University...