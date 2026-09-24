Cybersecurity During A Commercial Move Is A Project Management Problem, Not An IT Problem, Says Relocation Strategies

The Specialist in Commercial Office & Industrial Moves Nationwide

Commercial & Industrial Moving Company Nationwide

Irvine Firm Warns That Vendor Access, Chain of Custody, and Sequencing Failures Drive Most Move-Related Security Incidents

- Corey UdkoffIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Forty-eight percent of all data breaches now involve ransomware and 31 percent begin with software vulnerabilities, according to the 2026 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report. As cybercrime intensifies, commercial and industrial relocations have become one of the highest-risk periods in any organization's security posture -- yet most businesses treat cybersecurity during a physical move as an IT department responsibility. Relocation Strategies Southern California LLC, a commercial moving and project management company serving businesses across all 50 states, reports that the security risk of a commercial relocation is primarily a project management problem, not a technology problem."When a business moves, the IT team is focused on getting systems back online. Nobody is focused on the access control log," said Corey Udkoff, Principal of Relocation Strategies Southern California LLC. "Movers have building access. Cabling contractors have server room access. Temporary vendors are badged into facilities they have never been in before. The attack surface expands significantly during a relocation, and the window of exposure is determined by how the project is sequenced, not by what firewall the IT team installed."A commercial office move typically involves outside electricians, cabling vendors, copier companies, phone providers, movers, and temporary staff, all requiring varying levels of physical and digital access simultaneously. Devices sit in hallways, loading docks, and trucks. Paper files change hands multiple times. Temporary access credentials are issued without a clear revocation plan. Normal security routines are interrupted by the operational demands of the transition.Relocation Strategies Southern California LLC manages cybersecurity risk during a commercial relocation as a project management workstream. The firm coordinates vendor credentialing before site access is granted, enforces role-based physical access at both the origin and destination facilities, maintains a documented chain of custody for every device and storage medium in transit, and sequences IT cutover against a destination readiness checklist that includes network security validation, patch baseline confirmation, and vendor access termination before production begins."The IT team and the managed service provider are responsible for the technology," Udkoff said. "The project manager is responsible for the process that governs every person, every vendor, and every access point throughout the transition. Those are two different jobs, and confusing them is where most commercial relocations create unnecessary security risk."The firm also coordinates financial controls during the transition period. Business email compromise and vendor payment fraud spike during complex operational transitions, when a high volume of new vendor invoices arrive, wire transfers are authorized to unfamiliar accounts, and leadership attention is directed toward the operational demands of the move. Relocation Strategies Southern California LLC establishes verified vendor payment terms before the move begins and requires out-of-band verbal confirmation before any payment account changes are processed.Relocation Strategies Southern California LLC manages commercial office moves, industrial relocations, law firm transitions, data center migrations, and warehouse moves for businesses of every size across all 50 states. The firm manages every vendor, timeline, and workstream from the first planning session through final landlord restoration.About Relocation Strategies Southern California LLCRelocation Strategies Southern California LLC is a commercial and industrial project management company headquartered in Irvine, California. The firm manages commercial office and industrial moves for businesses across all 50 states, coordinating every vendor, every timeline, and every workstream under one integrated project plan. Contact: Corey T. Udkoff, Principal, 714-735-4959, relo-strategies.

Corey Udkoff

Relocation Strategies

+1 714-735-4959

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cybersecurity During a Commercial Move Is a Project Management Problem, Not an IT Problem, Says Relocation Strategies News Provided By Iffel International Inc. September 24, 2026, 19:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.