Massage Envy Shares Tips For Supporting Muscle Recovery After Exercise

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Massage Envy has released guidance on muscle recovery,“Beyond the Burn: Essential Tips for Muscle Recovery,” outlining strategies that may help individuals reduce soreness and support their bodies between workouts. The guidance notes that muscle growth largely occurs during rest, when the body repairs the micro-tears created during exercise, and that skipping recovery may contribute to stiffness, fatigue, and slower progress over time. Rather than treating recovery as simply time off, Massage Envy frames it as an opportunity to actively support the body through hydration, nutrition, movement, and rest.The guide highlights several strategies that may support muscle recovery, including:Hydration: Water may help keep joints lubricated and support the delivery of nutrients muscles need to repair. Dehydration may worsen post-workout fatigue, making consistent water intake, along with electrolytes after intense exercise, an important part of recovery.Protein and nutrition: Protein plays a central role in muscle repair, and it's recommended to get 20 to 30 grams per meal to support tissue rebuilding. A well-balanced diet containing protein, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals may also help reduce inflammation and support the recovery process.Massage therapy: Massage therapy may help support blood flow, ease muscle tension, and improve mobility. Techniques such as deep tissue massage, Swedish massage, and percussive massage therapy may offer additional support for muscle soreness and recovery.Sleep: Quality sleep supports muscle tissue repair, hormone balance, and inflammation reduction. To support recovery and performance, 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night is recommended.Hot and cold therapy: Both heat and cold therapies may help ease soreness and reduce inflammation. Massage Envy notes that heat therapy may be more effective within the first 48 hours after exercise, while cold therapy may be more effective beyond that window.Individuals interested in learning more about supporting muscle recovery, including additional tips on stretching and staying active on recovery days, can read the full guidance online now and explore massage therapy and stretch session options at their nearest Massage Envy location.About Massage EnvyMassage Envy is a nationwide wellness franchise providing massage, stretch, and skin care services, built on the belief that these services are essential components of whole-body wellness rather than luxuries. Since opening its first location in 2002, Massage Envy franchised locations have delivered more than 240 million services and now operate across 49 states. The brand is guided by core values of optimism, gratitude, excellence, consistency, and empathy in serving members and guests at every visit.

Maddie Knapp

Massage Envy

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Massage Envy Shares Tips for Supporting Muscle Recovery After Exercise News Provided By Massage Envy September 24, 2026, 19:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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