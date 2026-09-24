Write-In Candidate LD Howard Continues Showing Up For House District 124

L.D. Howard (second from left), a write-in candidate for Texas House District 124, poses with candidates seeking national, state and local offices during the Asian American Alliance of San Antonio Candidate Forum at the Alamo Colleges District ACCESS Buil

Write-In Candidate L.D. Howard engages voters at San Antonio forum, urging HD 124 residents seeking real change to write in "L.D. Howard" this November.

- L.D. Howard

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Certified Write-in candidate L.D. Howard for Texas House District 124 joined residents, community leaders and fellow candidates Wednesday evening at the Asian American Alliance of San Antonio Candidate Forum held at the Alamo Colleges District ACCESS Building.

The forum provided Howard an opportunity to meet voters, hear their concerns and discuss with individuals the issues impacting families and neighborhoods throughout House District 124.

"Leadership means showing up," Howard said. "If there is an opportunity to represent the people of Texas House District 124, we will always take it. Public service begins with listening, learning and being present in the communities we seek to serve."

As Election Day approaches, Howard continues meeting directly with voters across the district to discuss economic opportunity, education, public safety, infrastructure and government accountability.

Howard says many voters feel frustrated by partisan politics and deserve to know they have another option.

"For too long, many citizens have been told they only have two choices," Howard said. "The people of District 124 should know they do not have to settle for candidates selected by political parties if those candidates do not reflect their values, priorities or concerns. As an independent write-in candidate, I am offering voters a different path focused on service, accountability and respect."

Throughout the campaign, Howard has emphasized unity over division and people over party labels. Guided by Christian values of service, mutual respect and compassion, Howard's campaign seeks to bring together residents from all backgrounds around common goals that strengthen families and communities.

"My campaign is about restoring trust between citizens and their government," Howard said. "The people of District 124 deserve a representative who listens first, leads with integrity and remembers that public office is a responsibility to serve, not a position to hold."

The candidate forum reinforced a central theme of Howard's campaign: representation begins long before Election Day.

"As a servant leader, I believe showing up is not optional," Howard said. "Whether it is a community forum, neighborhood meeting, faith gathering or civic event, I will be there because the people of District 124 deserve a representative who is accessible, engaged and accountable."

Howard said voters seeking meaningful and lasting change should remember they are not limited to the choices presented by the Democratic and Republican parties.

"If the people of San Antonio's West Side and District 124 want real, enduring change, they do not have to settle for politics as usual," Howard said. "They have another choice. I respectfully ask voters to write in 'L.D. Howard' and support independent leadership grounded in service, faith, mutual respect and a commitment to putting our communities first."

As November approaches, Team L.D. Howard for Texas remains focused on direct voter engagement, community outreach and building a movement that places people ahead of partisan interests.

Voter Reminder

L.D. Howard is a CERTIFIED WRITE-IN candidate for Texas House District 124.

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Sheldon Smith

Sandbank Group, Inc.

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Elect L.D. Howard for Texas House District 124 -- Write in "LD Howard"

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Write-In Candidate LD Howard Continues Showing Up for House District 124 News Provided By Sandbank Group, Inc. September 24, 2026, 19:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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