'Your Money Identity' By Virginia N. Dvorak Explores Emotional Roots Of Financial Habits In A Fresh, Practical Approach

CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Virginia N. Dvorak, an accomplished CPA, MBA, and CFO, unveils a groundbreaking approach to personal finance in her enlightening new book,“Your Money Identity,” the first installment in her Moneyhope series. This 364-page guide goes beyond numbers, shining a light on the deep emotional and identity-based factors that shape financial decisions.Unlike traditional personal finance books,“Your Money Identity” blends heartfelt storytelling with actionable principles, offering readers a fresh perspective on navigating their financial journeys. The book introduces readers to key concepts like the fear of missing out (FOMO), the struggle between wants and needs, and cultivating gratitude over comparison, all while keeping the focus on lasting peace of mind and holistic wellbeing. Dvorak's unique blend of financial expertise and personal reflection ensures accessibility for readers of all backgrounds, equipping them with tools to break free from misguided beliefs about money.“For years, I thought financial success equaled self-worth,” shares Dvorak.“But my own struggles-and faith-taught me that money is deeply connected to our identity and the stories we tell ourselves. This book starts with the heart because lasting financial peace begins there.”Key highlights include a dive into the differences between scarcity ("poverty") and accumulation mindsets, principles of generosity, and the importance of delayed gratification. Additionally,“Your Money Identity” is enriched with success stories and practical applications, bridging the gap between abstract concepts and real-life scenarios. Whether you're struggling with debt, aiming for greater financial freedom, or simply yearning for a better relationship with money, this book offers a compassionate and empowering approach.Drawing from a childhood marked by financial challenges and modest living, as well as decades of professional experience, Dvorak's voice resonates as honest, relatable, and refreshingly compassionate. Her personal anecdotes-sewing her own clothes, getting home haircuts, and striving for stability-reinforce the book's hands-on, human-centered framework.This powerful book is for anyone feeling overwhelmed by finances, disconnected from their financial goals, or uncertain about what defines "enough." It's a must-read for individuals yearning for more than spreadsheet strategies: a personal finance book for the heart as much as the wallet.“Your Money Identity” (ISBN: 9781972090886 / 9781972090879) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $34.99, the paperback retails for $24.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon.From the Back Cover:Everyone-at every stage of life-has a money identity: a set of deeply held beliefs about money that quietly shapes financial decisions, often without conscious awareness. Formed long before a first paycheck, this identity is influenced by self-worth, childhood experiences, family attitudes, cultural messages, and life circumstances.What many overlook is that this internal framework-not income or external circumstances-often determines whether we experience financial peace or ongoing stress. Money is a life skill that can be developed at any age, but the earlier it is understood, the more it can positively shape a life. Your Money Identity offers practical tools to help readers strengthen their relationship with money, along with relatable stories that inspire growth, confidence, and lasting change.What is your relationship with money?About the Author:Virginia once believed that financial success was the key to self-worth. Growing up with a deep sense of insecurity around money, she spent years striving for stability-working her way through college to become a CPA and later earning an MBA with a focus in Finance. From the outside, she had achieved everything she thought she needed.But her life and faith journey revealed a deeper truth: money is never just about numbers-it's about the heart, identity, and the stories we carry.A proud mother of two adult children, longtime mentor to high school girls, and CFO of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Foundation, Virginia now brings both professional expertise and personal insight to her work. With honesty and compassion, she shares the lessons she's learned to help others break free from fear and redefine their relationship with money.Her mission is simple yet powerful: to equip others with the tools and principles they need to experience lasting hope, peace of mind, and a life enriched far beyond finances.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the“best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit

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'Your Money Identity' by Virginia N. Dvorak Explores Emotional Roots of Financial Habits in a Fresh, Practical Approach News Provided By MindStir Media LLC September 24, 2026, 19:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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